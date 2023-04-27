Shoppers With Mature Skin Say This Exfoliating Toner Is So Effective, They "Won't Use Any Others"

The gentle toner gives one person a "beautiful glow."

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 27, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Gentle, Exfoliating Toner Is So Effective, They "Won't Use Any Others"
Photo:

Getty Images

Though they’re often associated with dry, tight skin and harsh astringents, toners can, in fact, boost your skincare routine for the better. The watery formulas can “prep, hydrate, and nourish the skin,” Hallie Font, director of aesthetics at Hi, skin, previously told InStyle, when applied “after cleansing and before…serums and moisturizer.” One such formula, the PCA Skin Nutrient Face Toner, also reveals more radiant, youthful-looking skin.

PCA SKIN Nutrient Face Toner

Amazon

Shop now: $46; amazon.com

The PCA Skin Nutrient Face Toner is a water-light formula that preps skin for ensuing products, delivers nutrients, and brightens skin over time. Devoid of skin-drying ingredients commonly associated with toners, including alcohol and fragrance, the formula is gentle enough for daily use and ideal for anyone who wants glowing skin. The toner works for all skin types, including acne-prone, making it an anti-aging, brightening addition to virtually any skincare routine.

The star ingredient is lactic acid, a chemical exfoliator and alpha hydroxy acid. Though some acids can irritate sensitive skin, "lactic acid is [ideal for] sensitive skin because it is a mild exfoliant,” dermatologist Dr. Michele Green previously told InStyle, “which will not disrupt the pH of the skin or cause redness and irritation.” 

In addition to lactic acid, which helps increase cell turnover by sloughing off dead, dull skin, much of the toner’s complexion-enhancing power comes from pumpkin; specifically, pumpkin ferment, which contains skin-brightening vitamin C and line-fighting vitamin A

More than 1,200 shoppers have given this toner a five-star review, and a quick scan through the reviews will reveal exactly why it has such a large fanbase. A 50-year-old shopper, whose esthetician recommended the toner, loves it so much, they “won’t use any other.” Another reviewer with mature skin says it instills the “beautiful glow of [their] youth,” adding that they receive compliments on their skin every time they use the product.

To give your skincare routine an anti-aging, glow-enhancing boost, shop the PCA Skin Nutrient Face Toner for $46 at Amazon. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sold Out These Comfy Flats With a Statement Detail, but We Found Similar Pairs Starting at $16
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream
64-Year-Olds Are “Stunned” by the Results of This $25 Face and Neck Cream That Firms Crepey Skin
Ruched swimsuits roundup
Amazon Has 10,000+ Flattering Ruched Swimsuits, but Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$50 Options the Most
Related Articles
I Refuse To Use Any Other Eye Serum To De-Puff and Hydrate My Tired Eyes
I Refuse to Use Anything but This $22 Eye Serum to De-Puff and Hydrate My Tired Skin Every Morning
StackedSkincare Dermaplaning Face Exfoliating Tool
I Swapped Professional Dermaplaning Treatments for This $75 DIY Tool That's So Easy to Use
RoC Multi Correxion 5 in 1 Chest, Neck, and Face Moisturizer Cream
64-Year-Olds Are “Stunned” by the Results of This $25 Face and Neck Cream That Firms Crepey Skin
Luseta Biotin Hair Growth Serum
I Used This $18 Thickening Biotin Oil for 1 Month, and My Hair Is the Fullest It's Ever Been
Milani Conceal + Perfect Liquid Highlighter for Added Glow
I Keep Getting Compliments on My Glowing Skin, and This $10 Product Is the Secret
SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Mask
I Have Chronic Eye Bags, but These Powerful Brightening Masks Shrink and De-Puff My Skin
Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum
This $17 K-Beauty Serum Visibility Lightened My Hyperpigmentation in Less Than 1 Month
73-Year-Old Shoppers Feel Like They're Not Even Wearing a Bra in This Amazon Best-Seller That's 62% Off
Shoppers in Their 70s “Can’t Believe” How Comfortable Amazon’s Best-Selling Bra Is — and It’s 62% Off
Women Summer Floral Long Dress
Shoppers Say This "Flowy and Comfortable" Amazon Maxi Dress Is "Perfect for Spring"
Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could âLive" in It
Amazon's Best-Selling $37 Jumpsuit Is So Comfortable, Shoppers Could “Live" in It
Tula lip treatment balm
Peptide Lip Treatments Are Spiking in Popularity — and 60-Year-Olds Call This One “Perfect”
This $5 "Very Natural Looking" Matte Eyeshadow Stick That "Stays Put All Day" Is Among Amazon's Best New Beauty Arrivals
Shoppers Say This $5 Eyeshadow Stick “Stays Put All Day” Without Creasing or Smudging
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Stick for Dry Skin
The Creamy Concealer Shoppers in Their 50s Say Is “Perfect for Mature Skin” Is on Sale for $9 at Amazon
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum
Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Anti-Aging Powerhouse Serum “Liquid Gold in a Bottle”
Woman applying Fluer and Bee Eye Cream
The Cream Shoppers Say Makes Under-Eyes “Lighter and Less Puffy” Is Now 50% Off at Amazon
Woman Applies Tatcha Mosterizer Lead
This Best-Selling Moisturizer From a Brand Selena Gomez Uses Gives Me the Dewiest Skin Ever