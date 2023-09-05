Paulina Porizkova Treats Her “Dry, Mature Skin” With This Shopper-Loved Retinol

Customers say it makes them look “10 years younger.”

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 5, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Paulina Porizkova Retinol
Photo:

Getty Images

Most celebrity beauty routines leave me wondering, “Does that under-eye corrector really eliminate dark, deep-set bags, or are they just 25?” As much as I might love a 20-something-year-old actress or supermodel, it’s not their skincare routine I’m dying to learn; what I want are the skincare secrets of the more mature crew, who can attest to whether or not a particular anti-aging serum or cream actually works. And this weekend, Paulina Porizkova provided just that info.

The 58-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share the skincare products she swears by, from the sunscreen she wears daily to the surprising balm that hydrates her “dry, mature skin.” But out of everything from her minimalist routine, there was one product that caught my eye: Peter Thomas Roth’s Retinol Fusion Night Serum.

Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum

Amazon

Retinol has been hailed as skincare’s fountain of youth, with Porizkova saying that the holy-grail product is one of the “two things that really make a difference in your skin,” explaining that it “smooths” out her skin “every so slightly.” And for the supermodel, Peter Thoma Roth’s retinol is one that she keeps coming back to, saying that the “great” serum “goes on really nicely” and feels like “creamy water.”

The serum is formulated with microencapsulated retinol, which is designed to continuously release up to eight hours after it’s been applied, as well as brightening vitamin C and nourishing vitamin E. “The chronic redness, mild acne scarring, and brown spots all lightened,” wrote one Sephora shopper whose skin tone is now so even thanks to the serum that they “no longer use concealer.” And according to other shoppers, the formula is effective and non-irritating even for those with sensitive skin and “extreme dryness.” “My sensitive skin loves this serum,” raved one person. 

But perhaps most importantly, customers are seeing the anti-aging results with the retinol (aka, what we’re all here for). According to one Amazon shopper, the retinol has made them look “at least 10 years younger.” “It’s made a huge difference in the texture of my skin,” they wrote, saying that their fine lines are less visible, their wrinkles “have been diminished,” and their “marionette lines are less obvious, if not almost gone.” Others are thrilled that it’s “softened” their wrinkles and given them a “younger” appearance. “I'm 58 and have noticed a steep decline in my skin this year. Lots of fine wrinkles around my mouth and forehead,” wrote one customer who said that after just two weeks, they saw “smoother, brighter, softer skin and, best of all, a very noticeable [difference] in the fine wrinkles as well as the deep ones.”

Peter Roth Thomas’ Retinol Fusion Night Serum is just one part of Porizkova’s skincare routine. Shop more of her essentials, below.

Jones Road Hippie Stick

Jones Road Beauty Hippie Stick

Jones Road Beauty

Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser

Walmart POND'S Cold Moisturizing Deep Cream Cleanser, 6.1 oz

Walmart

Trish McEvoy Beauty Booster Cream SPF 30

Nordstrom Trish McEvoy Beauty BoosterÂ® Cream SPF 30

Nordstrom

ColorScience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50

ColoreScience SunforgettableÂ® Total Protectionâ¢ Face Shield Flex SPF 50

ColoreScience

Jones Road Miracle Cream

Jones Road Beauty Miracle Cream

Jones Road Beauty

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Flattering Denim Brand Oprah and I Both Wear Is Offering a Sitewide Sale
Oprah and I Wear This Flattering Denim Brand That’s on Rare Sale for a Few More Hours
Oprah NYDJ jeans on sale
These Flattering Straight-Leg Jeans From an Oprah-Loved Brand Are Nearly 60% Off at Amazon
Coach's Outlet Sale-on-Sale Includes Some of Its Most Iconic Bags for Up to 76% Off
Coach's Outlet Sale-on-Sale Includes Some of Its Most Iconic Bags for Up to 76% Off
Related Articles
Angela Caglia/alexandra daddario serum LDW sale
Alexandra Daddario and I Both Owe Our Glowing Skin to This Rarely On-Sale Serum
Tula Products
I’ve Tried Virtually Every Tula Product — These Are the 3 I’m Snapping Up During Its Sitewide Sale
Kim Cattrall Joanna Vargas mask sale LDW
Kim Cattrall’s Radiant Skin in “And Just Like That…” Was Thanks to This Plumping Sheet Mask
Hailey Bieber Medicube K Beauty Pore Pads Sale
I Swear by These Exfoliating Pads From a Korean Brand Hailey Bieber Uses for Glass-Like Skin
Follain Firming Serum
Shoppers Say This Firming Serum That Makes “Fine Lines Look Fainter” Is the Key to Youthful Skin
Dermelect Confidence Sale
Mature Shoppers Say This Serum-Infused Primer “Smooths Out Any Wrinkles” and Makes Skin Look Like Glass
Shoppers Say This Night Cream From a Drew Barrymore-Used Brand Makes You Wake Up With a 'Nice Glow'
This On-Sale Night Cream From a Brand Drew Barrymore Uses Is Like 8 Hours of Sleep in a Jar
Gold Bond
I Found a $12 Retinol Body Lotion That Improved My Skin Texture and Sun Spots
Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin
I Swear by This Now-$20 Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin
Dozens of Augustinus Bader Products Are Quietly On Sale
The Anti-Aging Toner Shoppers Rely on for "Plump and Bouncy" Skin Is 25% Off
Collage of Supergoop! products, Glow Stick SPF 50, Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract, Glowscreen Body SPF 40
The 9 Best Supergoop Sunscreens to Wear Year-Round, Tested & Reviewed
Shoppers Will âNever Buy Another Body Wash Againâ Since Trying This $9 Best-Seller From a Drew Barrymore-Used Brand
80,000+ People Have Added This Best-Selling $9 Body Wash to Their Carts Recently
Dewtopia Ole Henriksen Facial Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza’s Secret to Glowing Skin Is Among the Best Treatments I’ve Tried
Soko Glam Truffle Face Spray
There’s a Truffle-Infused Face Mist Serum That Leaves Skin “Luminous,” Per Shoppers
Britney Spears Browlift
Britney Spears’s Needle-Free Botox “Replacement” Smoothes Wrinkles “in an Hour”
Dozens of Augustinus Bader Products Are Quietly On Sale
Dozens of Luxury Skincare Items From Augustinus Bader Are on Rare Sale for 2 More Days