Paulina Porizkova Treats Her “Dry, Mature Skin” With This Shopper-Loved Retinol

Most celebrity beauty routines leave me wondering, “Does that under-eye corrector really eliminate dark, deep-set bags, or are they just 25?” As much as I might love a 20-something-year-old actress or supermodel, it’s not their skincare routine I’m dying to learn; what I want are the skincare secrets of the more mature crew, who can attest to whether or not a particular anti-aging serum or cream actually works. And this weekend, Paulina Porizkova provided just that info.

The 58-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share the skincare products she swears by, from the sunscreen she wears daily to the surprising balm that hydrates her “dry, mature skin.” But out of everything from her minimalist routine, there was one product that caught my eye: Peter Thomas Roth’s Retinol Fusion Night Serum.

Amazon

Retinol has been hailed as skincare’s fountain of youth, with Porizkova saying that the holy-grail product is one of the “two things that really make a difference in your skin,” explaining that it “smooths” out her skin “every so slightly.” And for the supermodel, Peter Thoma Roth’s retinol is one that she keeps coming back to, saying that the “great” serum “goes on really nicely” and feels like “creamy water.”

The serum is formulated with microencapsulated retinol, which is designed to continuously release up to eight hours after it’s been applied, as well as brightening vitamin C and nourishing vitamin E. “The chronic redness, mild acne scarring, and brown spots all lightened,” wrote one Sephora shopper whose skin tone is now so even thanks to the serum that they “no longer use concealer.” And according to other shoppers, the formula is effective and non-irritating even for those with sensitive skin and “extreme dryness.” “My sensitive skin loves this serum,” raved one person.

But perhaps most importantly, customers are seeing the anti-aging results with the retinol (aka, what we’re all here for). According to one Amazon shopper, the retinol has made them look “at least 10 years younger.” “It’s made a huge difference in the texture of my skin,” they wrote, saying that their fine lines are less visible, their wrinkles “have been diminished,” and their “marionette lines are less obvious, if not almost gone.” Others are thrilled that it’s “softened” their wrinkles and given them a “younger” appearance. “I'm 58 and have noticed a steep decline in my skin this year. Lots of fine wrinkles around my mouth and forehead,” wrote one customer who said that after just two weeks, they saw “smoother, brighter, softer skin and, best of all, a very noticeable [difference] in the fine wrinkles as well as the deep ones.”

Peter Roth Thomas’ Retinol Fusion Night Serum is just one part of Porizkova’s skincare routine. Shop more of her essentials, below.

