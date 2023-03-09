Paulina Porizkova Ushered in This No-Brainer Spring Boot Trend Wearing Nothing but Lingerie

Paulina Porizkova is baring it all on Instagram — and honestly, we’re here for it. The supermodel just posted an internet-breaking lingerie shot, wearing nothing but a black, lace-y bra and matching panties (plus an oversized knitted sweater she probably made herself), but the real standout facet of the picture? Those boots.

Porizkova posed for her one million followers in front of her fireplace, and while she’s only in lingerie, there’s still something inherently cozy about the entire composition of the photo. Maybe it’s that grand piano in the corner, or that incredibly chic wallpaper, or that fact that she’s wearing a chunky, big-and-bright sweater that’s ushering in a major spring 2023 color trend, but regardless, there's no denying that she’s really making a case for lounging in lingerie — and black slouchy boots, of course, a footwear trend we’re definitely going to be seeing a lot more of as the transitional season begins.

Black heeled boots are a year-round staple, but when you’re dealing with inches of snow in the wintertime (like much of the country typically does), it might not seem like the most practical choice. But come spring — aka, warmer temperatures and drier weather — leather slouch boots like Porizkova’s return like clockwork. It’s the ideal transitional shoe thanks to its high shaft that pairs perfectly with mid-length dresses and skirts. Not to mention, big, baggy pants tucked into the shoe also makes quite the eye-catching ‘fit.

Tamara Mellon

Shop now: $1,095; tamaramellon.com

The supermodel’s exact boots are from Tamara Mellon and cost $1,095, certainly not cheap — and Porizkova knows that, too. “...Those killer boots are @tamaramellon, pricey but unbelievably comfortable with their special pillow-top insoles,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

The TL;DR? It is possible to find stylish (and, quite frankly, sexy) high-heeled slouch boots — all it takes is a little digging. Plus, it's worth spending a bit more on the footwear style, as this is one that easily withstands time and trends, meaning you’ll wear them for years to come. Sure, $1,905 for Porizkova’s pair sounds pricey at first, but if you keep them for a decade and wear them countless times in those 10 years, the cost per wear is pennies.

Below, shop more black leather boots inspired by the supermodel’s pick. We’ll leave it up to you whether you decide to wear them with lingerie à la Porizkova or a simple jeans-and-tee combo, though we’re here for the former.

