Paulina Porizkova Ushered in This No-Brainer Spring Boot Trend Wearing Nothing but Lingerie

We see you, Paulina.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Paulina Lingerie and Boots
Getty Images.

Paulina Porizkova is baring it all on Instagram — and honestly, we’re here for it. The supermodel just posted an internet-breaking lingerie shot, wearing nothing but a black, lace-y bra and matching panties (plus an oversized knitted sweater she probably made herself), but the real standout facet of the picture? Those boots.

Porizkova posed for her one million followers in front of her fireplace, and while she’s only in lingerie, there’s still something inherently cozy about the entire composition of the photo. Maybe it’s that grand piano in the corner, or that incredibly chic wallpaper, or that fact that she’s wearing a chunky, big-and-bright sweater that’s ushering in a major spring 2023 color trend, but regardless, there's no denying that she’s really making a case for lounging in lingerie — and black slouchy boots, of course, a footwear trend we’re definitely going to be seeing a lot more of as the transitional season begins. 

Black heeled boots are a year-round staple, but when you’re dealing with inches of snow in the wintertime (like much of the country typically does), it might not seem like the most practical choice. But come spring — aka, warmer temperatures and drier weather — leather slouch boots like Porizkova’s return like clockwork. It’s the ideal transitional shoe thanks to its high shaft that pairs perfectly with mid-length dresses and skirts. Not to mention, big, baggy pants tucked into the shoe also makes quite the eye-catching ‘fit. 

Trinity Mid Calf 75

Tamara Mellon

Shop now: $1,095; tamaramellon.com

The supermodel’s exact boots are from Tamara Mellon and cost $1,095, certainly not cheap — and Porizkova knows that, too. “...Those killer boots are @tamaramellon, pricey but unbelievably comfortable with their special pillow-top insoles,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. 

The TL;DR? It is possible to find stylish (and, quite frankly, sexy) high-heeled slouch boots — all it takes is a little digging. Plus, it's worth spending a bit more on the footwear style, as this is one that easily withstands time and trends, meaning you’ll wear them for years to come. Sure, $1,905 for Porizkova’s pair sounds pricey at first, but if you keep them for a decade and wear them countless times in those 10 years, the cost per wear is pennies.

Below, shop more black leather boots inspired by the supermodel’s pick. We’ll leave it up to you whether you decide to wear them with lingerie à la Porizkova or a simple jeans-and-tee combo, though we’re here for the former. 

Ashlee Slouch Pointed Toe Boot (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $72–$178; nordstrom.com

Chinese Laundry Ellie Slouch Pointed Toe Boot (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Black Suede Studio Slouch Bootie (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $498; nordstrom.com

Nine West Denner 2

Zappos

Shop now: $88 (Originally $189); zappos.com

Schutz Ashlee Leather Wedge Boots

Saks

Shop now: $99–$198; saksfifthavenue.com

Tubo Knee Boot

Tory Burch

Shop now: $469 (Originally $728); toryburch.com

Schutz Maryana Pointed Toe Boot (Women)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $258; nordstrom.com

Kate Boot In Black Suede

Larroude

Shop now: $485; larroude.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hot Tool Review/Sale
I Replaced My Flat Iron With This Hot Brush That Smoothes My Hair in 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Banana Republic Spring Sale
Banana Republic Is Having a Major 40%-Off Sale on Spring Fashion Essentials, and Prices Start at Just $12
BYBI Eye Plump Overnight Eye Cream Retinol Alternative
Shoppers in Their Mid-40s Say This Now-$16 Eye Cream “Does Wonders” for Dark Circles and Puffiness
Related Articles
Dr. Scholls x Re/Done
The Shoe of Spring 2023 Just Dropped, and It’s a Designer Grandma Clog That’s Selling Like Hotcakes
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields Went Shirtless in the Oversized Trend Gigi Hadid Wears All the Time
Spring Pastels Trend For Under $50 on Amazon
Spring Pastels Are a Top Celeb Trend, and You Can Shop the Look for Under $50 on Amazon
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Just Made This Hated Denim Trend Look So Much Cooler
Jenna Ortega for Adidas
Jenna Ortega Says ‘Wednesday’ Changed Her Style
Kim Kardashion Lululemon Workout Set
Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Buttery Lululemon Workout Set I Lounge in Almost Every Day
Riley Keough
Riley Keough Just Wore This Polarizing ‘90s Trend With the Comfy Shoe That’s Always Sold Out
Amazon spring fashion under $50
It’s Officially Time to Start Shopping for Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Clothes and Accessories for Under $50
Spring Date Night Outfits 2023
11 Spring Date Night Outfits That Will Have You Feeling the Love This Season
Helen Mirren Sole Bliss
Helen Mirren Wore the Under-the-Radar Sneakers Shoppers Call “the Most Comfortable They’ve Ever Owned”
Olivia Wilde Wore These Sneakers Reviewers Say Are Comfortable Enough for 10-Hour Work Shifts â and, They're 44% Off
Olivia Wilde Keeps Wearing the Comfy Sneakers Shoppers Wear for 12-Hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing Underneath and This Ultra-Sexy Accessory Trend
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
I'm a Former Fashion Designer, and This $25 Style Hack Is My Secret to Easy Layering in Transitional Weather
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including This Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece on Amazon
Camila Morrone Just Gave a Master Class in Spring Style, Including an Amazon Basic You Can Get for $3 Apiece
Warmer Weather Maxi Dress
Amazon Shoppers Already “Can’t Wait” to Style This Just-Launched $33 Maxi Dress in “Warmer Weather”
Ballet Flats
I Keep These Ultra-Comfortable, Foldable Flats in My Purse at All Times — and They're Only $17 on Amazon