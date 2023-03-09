Fashion Shoes Paulina Porizkova Ushered in This No-Brainer Spring Boot Trend Wearing Nothing but Lingerie We see you, Paulina. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 9, 2023 @ 09:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images. Paulina Porizkova is baring it all on Instagram — and honestly, we’re here for it. The supermodel just posted an internet-breaking lingerie shot, wearing nothing but a black, lace-y bra and matching panties (plus an oversized knitted sweater she probably made herself), but the real standout facet of the picture? Those boots. Porizkova posed for her one million followers in front of her fireplace, and while she’s only in lingerie, there’s still something inherently cozy about the entire composition of the photo. Maybe it’s that grand piano in the corner, or that incredibly chic wallpaper, or that fact that she’s wearing a chunky, big-and-bright sweater that’s ushering in a major spring 2023 color trend, but regardless, there's no denying that she’s really making a case for lounging in lingerie — and black slouchy boots, of course, a footwear trend we’re definitely going to be seeing a lot more of as the transitional season begins. Black heeled boots are a year-round staple, but when you’re dealing with inches of snow in the wintertime (like much of the country typically does), it might not seem like the most practical choice. But come spring — aka, warmer temperatures and drier weather — leather slouch boots like Porizkova’s return like clockwork. It’s the ideal transitional shoe thanks to its high shaft that pairs perfectly with mid-length dresses and skirts. Not to mention, big, baggy pants tucked into the shoe also makes quite the eye-catching ‘fit. Tamara Mellon Shop now: $1,095; tamaramellon.com The supermodel’s exact boots are from Tamara Mellon and cost $1,095, certainly not cheap — and Porizkova knows that, too. “...Those killer boots are @tamaramellon, pricey but unbelievably comfortable with their special pillow-top insoles,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. The TL;DR? It is possible to find stylish (and, quite frankly, sexy) high-heeled slouch boots — all it takes is a little digging. Plus, it's worth spending a bit more on the footwear style, as this is one that easily withstands time and trends, meaning you’ll wear them for years to come. Sure, $1,905 for Porizkova’s pair sounds pricey at first, but if you keep them for a decade and wear them countless times in those 10 years, the cost per wear is pennies. Below, shop more black leather boots inspired by the supermodel’s pick. We’ll leave it up to you whether you decide to wear them with lingerie à la Porizkova or a simple jeans-and-tee combo, though we’re here for the former. Nordstrom Shop now: $72–$178; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Shop now: $498; nordstrom.com Zappos Shop now: $88 (Originally $189); zappos.com Saks Shop now: $99–$198; saksfifthavenue.com Tory Burch Shop now: $469 (Originally $728); toryburch.com Nordstrom Shop now: $258; nordstrom.com Larroude Shop now: $485; larroude.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Replaced My Flat Iron With This Hot Brush That Smoothes My Hair in 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale at Amazon Banana Republic Is Having a Major 40%-Off Sale on Spring Fashion Essentials, and Prices Start at Just $12 Shoppers in Their Mid-40s Say This Now-$16 Eye Cream “Does Wonders” for Dark Circles and Puffiness