Shoppers Say Their Skin Is “Less Crepey” Thanks to This “Unusually Light” Body Lotion

Although it’s technically fall, the weather is still experiencing some commitment issues; one day it’s like a July summer day and the next, you need to pull out a sweater or shacket. This makes creating a skin or body care routine difficult. How can you accommodate the need for increased hydration without the stickiness that occasional heat and humidity bring? The answer is Paula’s Choice Ultra-Rich Soothing Body Butter.

The important ingredients here are shea butter, coconut oil, and oat extract. Together, they create a skin-softening body lotion that’s rich yet non-greasy, easily absorbed, emollient, and soothing. The Ultra-Rich Soothing Body Butter is non-occlusive and appropriate for even the most gentle skin, including eczema-related sensitivities, per the brand and dozens of shoppers.

Paula's Choice

The star ingredient, shea butter, has been used over centuries for its beauty benefits. A fatty acid derived from the shea nut native to Africa, it provides deep-penetrating hydration that softens and plumps skin. Because it’s rich in antioxidants, it also provides some anti-aging benefits. Coconut oil similarly has a long beauty history with antimicrobial properties that neutralize blemish-causing bacteria. It also reduces inflammation, decreases skin’s water loss, and improves the skin barrier. Oat is widely known for its soothing benefits, given that it calms irritation and redness.

An Ultra-Rich Body Butter with coconut oil and shea butter doesn’t really sound like it will melt into your skin seamlessly, but several of its hundreds of five-star reviewers say it does. One called it “unusually light,” while another said it “sinks into [skin] and feels wonderfully moist but not greasy.”

A shopper with “really dry and bumpy skin” said Paula’s Choice Ultra-Rich Body Butter works like no other: “My skin is so soft and smooth now after a few weeks of using this.” Several people whose skin is so dry, they experience cracking and bleeding also say this has repaired their skin. One final shopper wrote, “My skin just feels very silky soft, plumped, and well-moisturized,” adding that Paula’s Choice Ultra-Rich Soothing Body Butter has made their skin “less crepey.”

Head to Paula’s Choice to shop the Ultra-Rich Soothing Body Butter — an apt bodycare treatment for any time of the year.