This TikTok-Viral Exfoliant Clears Up Pores and Years of Cystic Acne, According to a 57-Year-Old Shopper

Has TikTok ruined my brain in ways I may never recover from? Likely. Has it also introduced me to game-changing skincare products I might have otherwise never heard of? Definitely. Sometimes, you gotta take those wins when you can get them. And this week, one of the app’s most viral products is on rare sale.

Paula’s Choice Skin-Perfecting 2 Percent BHA Liquid Exfoliant has remained an inescapable product on my timeline, with a growing list of videos and millions of views. Sandwiched between recipes and ‘fit checks are before and after reviews and user testimonials, including one from dermatologist Dr. Scott Walker — AKA @denverskindoc. When asked if this exfoliant was worth it, his answer was clear: Yes. “I can certainly see why this is so popular and I actually love it a lot,” he said, adding, “I’d recommend this if [you are] acne-prone, dealing with blackheads, or just want a gentle exfoliator to improve complexion.”

Luckily, I held out (well, until this moment), so I’m now grabbing the viral, dermatologist-approved exfoliant while it’s 20 percent off. Though, important to note: The discount will appear upon adding this exfoliant to your cart.

This liquid exfoliant uses 2 percent BHA to unclog congested pores, ridding them of build-up and oil, which minimizes their appearance. This reduces acne, black heads, and bumps, leaving users with clearer and brighter skin. And unlike many exfoliants, this option from Paula’s Choice is gentle enough for daily use — though, it’s never a bad idea to start slow.

InStyle beauty editor Sophie Wirt explains uses this exfoliant across the bridge and sides of her nose where she experiences the most build-up. Even when using only twice a week, she was able to see a clear difference, saying that not only are her pores less prominent, but that she “no longer [feels] compelled to physically extract excess sebum from the sides of [her] nose.”

And with over 2,500 five-star ratings on Paula’s Choice, Sophie isn’t alone. One reviewer wrote that after “only two nights,” they noticed “the texture on [their] forehead [was] almost completely gone,” noting that this was the first product they’d used that had achieved that. And one 57-year-old shopper wrote, “This product…has made a bigger difference to my acne than even prescription medication. [I] have dealt with cystic acne and blackheads a lot of my life, and now my skin has never been clearer.”

For brighter, smoother skin, grab this editor-approved, viral exfoliant while it’s on sale for just $27.