Paul Wesley Never Asked to Be a Heartthrob

As much as the world may want to dwell on the vampirification of the 2010s (cue: “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo currently on repeat), Paul Wesley is ready to leave bloodsuckers in the past. Wesley’s portrayal of the sometimes-bad, more-often good Stefan Salvatore (one-half of the devilishly handsome, blood-thirsty brother duo in the CW’s The Vampire Diaries) earned him a spot among some of the greats like Dracula, Edward Cullen, Carmilla, Angel, etc. But let’s just get this out in the open right now: a Vampire Diaries reboot is a “hard pass” for Wesley. In fact, any project having to do with vampires is out of the question — unless, of course, Martin Scorsese calls with an offer.

“I would never do another vampire anything, period, let alone Vampire Diaries,” Wesley tells InStyle. Sorry to break any (undead) hearts here, but as much as it may hurt to hear, moving on from the teen fantasy romance genre feels like the only logical next step for a star who spent years portraying young supernatural beings. Luckily, the actor is still putting some of his sci-fi background to use in Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, in which he stars as a young James Tiberius Kirk. The show’s highly anticipated second season is currently streaming.

Before his days in the world of fantasy, Wesley’s foray into acting happened during his junior year of high school, when he was cast in the popular soap opera Guiding Light. Shortly thereafter, Wesley began scoring more gigs throughout the early 2000s on shows like The Education of Max Bickford, The O.C., Smallville, and Law & Order. In 2001, Wesley was ironically cast in a CBS show called Wolf Lake, which followed a teenage pack of werewolves.

“You're shooting 60 pages or something a day,” Wesley said of his early days on Guiding Light. “I didn't really understand the camera, I didn't understand memorizing lines. Over those years as a young actor, I kind-of trained myself by being on a soap opera. And it was better than working at McDonald's, like all my friends.”

In 2009, Wesley landed the role that would completely change the trajectory of his entire career — he was cast as Stefan in The Vampire Diaries, based on the wildly popular novels by L. J. Smith. For the unfamiliar, the series (created by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec) follows a pair of brooding (and ridiculously good looking) vampire brothers living in the small town of Mystic Falls, who share a love for the same girl and have spent much of their centuries-long existence battling their own demons. Unsurprisingly — given the world’s obsession with all things supernatural in the era of Twilight and True Blood — the show was a massive hit, catapulting Wesley and his co-stars Ian Somerhalder (who plays the irreverent brother and eternal bad boy Damon) and Nina Dobrev (the not-so-damsel-in-distress Elena, who caught the eye of the immortal brothers) to global stardom.

Lemaire courtesy of SSENSE outfit. Everlane sneakers. Mark Elzey

Wesley acknowledges the show’s impact on both his professional and personal life (he remains good friends with Somerhalder and Dobrev to this day), but the actor is more than ready to move on from Stefan and the TVD universe.

“When I get recognized, it's because of Stefan,” Wesley admits. “It's the biggest thing I've ever done, as far as popularity. I've done a bunch of roles since The Vampire Diaries, but nothing has been nearly as popular, so I think you have to get that next thing that puts you into a conversation that involves you and not the character that you're known for playing.”

Luckily for Wesley, that aforementioned renaissance seems to be happening at this exact moment with his portrayal of Kirk in Strange New Worlds. Getting cast in another, arguably even more popular franchise is undoubtedly providing Wesley with the opportunity to play more than just a brooding matinee idol.

“One of the things that excited me about the role of Captain Kirk was the fact that it's such a popular, arguably one of the most, influential characters in the history of television," Wesley explains. “I jumped at this role because it allows me to be something other than Stefan in a big way.”

William Shatner originated the iconic role in 1966 for Star Trek: The Original Series. Shatner and some of Paul’s other predecessors (Chris Pine, for one) have left some pretty big shoes to fill, a fact that would leave some actors ridden with an insurmountable amount of nerves. But Wesley welcomed the challenge, excited to reinvent the starship captain and put his own spin on the revered character, which turned out to be a more buoyant and light-hearted version of the original.

Fans of the universe know that Captain Kirk goes on to lead the U.S.S. Enterprise, though in Strange New Worlds, James is assigned to a different starship, the U.S.S. Farragut. While the new show focuses mostly on Captain Christopher Pike’s (played by Anson Mount) tenure and exploratory missions, Wesley’s Kirk makes various appearances throughout the season, bringing a dose of comedy and charm along for the ride. In one specific episode, Wesley and his co-star Christina Chong’s characters (she plays La’an Noonien-Singh) travel down to Earth in an ode to an episode from The Original Series, “City on the Edge of Forever,” which also happens to be Wesley’s favorite. It offered Wesley a chance to flex his comedic timing with some bouts of humor while also sharing moments of vulnerability.

“I really just sort of basked in the opportunity that was given to me,” Paul says of the episode. “The good news is Chrissy [Chong] is so funny, and our sense of humor is so similar that we had a good time while shooting that episode. That makes a huge difference. You don't have to fake it. We were just genuinely laughing the entire time, to a point where we would delay shooting.”

Points of comedic relief have become part of the series’s DNA, because although it is a fantasy focused on science and space exploration, Wesley points out that at Trek’s core, its purpose is to entertain.

Fendi top. Dickies pants. Mark Elzey

“We have to remember it's sort of an escapism, space-adventure show, and it can't take itself too seriously,” he says. “Obviously, there are moments where we have to commit and be serious, but I think a part of the allure of Star Trek is how fun and entertaining it is. I think that's a huge, important facet.”

Whether you’re a Trekkie (the affectionate name given to the franchise’s fandom) or you ogled at the buff vampire during his early days on The CW, it’s easy to understand the appeal that has cemented Wesley as a Hollywood heartthrob. For vampire enthusiasts, it only takes one episode of TVD to be enraptured by his chiseled jawline, lustrous brown hair, and enigmatic persona. But if you ask Paul, he thinks his status as a dreamboat is a “funny” concept.

“I never wake up in the morning and just look in the mirror and think 'I'm a Hollywood heartthrob,'” he jokes. “That's a title that I can't self-proclaim.”

Regardless of his own disdain for the distinction, it’s his genuine, innate goodness that has earned him the honor, along with his traditional good looks, of course. He is charismatic in interviews, down-to-earth, a loyal friend, and his love of animals is both swoon-worthy and admirable. Wesley developed a compassion for creatures during his childhood, spending time on European farms. It made such an impact that he maintains a strict vegan diet for the benefit of both animals and the environment.

“There's a purity to animals. They don't lie, there's nothing manipulative [about them]. They have no agenda, specifically dogs, they just love you. They're so selfless,” he explains. “Frankly, animals don't have a voice, they can't communicate how they feel, so it's our responsibility to put ourselves in their position. I just have a tremendous amount of empathy for animals.”

Versace jacket. Everlane T-shirt. Dickies pants. New Balance sneakers. Versace dog collar. Mark Elzey

During the COVID lockdown, like many others, Wesley had a quick stint with fostering puppies — that is, until he fell in love and adopted one of the dogs (a tale as old as time). Gregory, whom he sweetly refers to as his “son,” has become such a big part of Paul’s life that he sometimes even accompanies the actor to set. During InStyle’s photo shoot, Gregory jumped in a few shots with his dad and quickly stole the show in a Versace necklace turned impromptu collar. Wesley jokes that the drip really went to the pup’s head.

“It looked pretty good on him and he started acting differently,” he says with his signature sarcastic inflection. “He started getting a little snobby.”

Rescuing animals or manning the U.S.S. Farragut are only a few things on the actor’s docket. While he’s keen to evolve beyond his past, Wesley isn’t leaving his TVD family behind. He’s currently working on an undisclosed project with Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec, and he shares a bourbon brand, Brother’s Bond, with his close friend and on-screen brother Somerhalder. Wesley and Dobrev were even toying around with the idea of creating a comedy together, though they’ve since put a pin in that (for now). At the end of the day, Wesley knows the key to longevity in this business is to forge your own opportunities, so the actor and production company owner’s goal is to continue to create new content and be the captain of his own ship.

“I don't like to just sit back and wait for roles to come to me,” he says. “Sometimes they do and they're awesome, like Star Trek, but other times I like to just create my own path. It's very rewarding.”

Read on to find out Paul’s unexpected foray into fanfic, his go-to bagel order, and why the first thing he does in the morning is hug Gregory.

Fendi top. Dickies pants. Mark Elzey



What is your coffee or tea order?

I'm a coffee guy. I need it. I am a big fan of oat milk. I do this oat milk cappuccino. Whatever you want to give me with oat, I'm in.

What is your favorite food?

Gosh, when I go to an Italian restaurant, I don't get anything sophisticated. I always get a spaghetti pomodoro. I know if it's a good restaurant, the spaghetti pomodoro's really good.

Do you have a favorite movie?

I don't and I do. There are so many movies that I love, but for some reason I have very specific [taste]. I'm drawn to Martin Scorsese's film, Goodfellas. I watched it when I was younger and I just fell in love with the world that he had created. I grew up on the East Coast with that sort of gangster vibe, and I loved it.

What was the first album you owned?

I used to listen to a lot of hip-hop when I was in high school. I used to listen to Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg, and I had all their … it wasn't an album, it was cassettes, for you kids. We used to listen to cassettes, not the iTunes thing.

Paul Wesley

Do you have a favorite book?

I do have a favorite book. It's a book that I read as a kid, and I just fell in love with this book. It's probably the first book I read that I really loved when I was a teenager and it's, The Catcher in the Rye. Very cliché answer.

Who is your favorite Hollywood Chris?

Remember the guy, Chris Kattan from Saturday Night Live [and] A Night at the Roxbury? That guy.

Who is your favorite villain?

I loved Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. I thought it was so dynamic and interesting.

What is your bagel order?

I grew up in New Jersey, where the bagels are really good, and I can't seem to find a good bagel in Los Angeles, so that's a problem. But I'm all about the everything bagel. Give me the everything, always.

Do you believe in astrology?

I don't know. I went to an astrologer once and everything he said was incorrect, so maybe I just got a bad astrologer. I think there's some merit to it.

What do you know about your sun sign, Leo?

I know that Leo's love their hair and I also know that Leo's tend to be the loudest in the room. I'm not really that, and I think it's because I'm a bit of a blend of Leo and Cancer. The Cancers are a little more subdued. I think I've inherited a lot of those traits from my Cancer energy.

What is something you wish you were better at?

Answering questions for This Guy.

Paul Wesley

What is the first thing you do when you wake up?

I have my coffee situation. If I'm in L.A., I'm with my dog. First thing I do is hug him. We have this thing, because he likes to sleep on the couch. He doesn't really like to sleep in the bed with me, so then I'll go to the living room and then I have to hug him. Then, I get my coffee.

What’s the last thing you do before bed?

I've been trying not to look at my phone late. What helps me fall asleep is reading. It's immediate, within two pages, I'm out, so I'm going to make a very concerted effort to stay off my phone and just read.

What's the craziest thing you ever did for love?

I don't know about the craziest thing I ever did for love, but when I was really young, I took my dad's credit card and I bought — I'm not exaggerating — like a nine-foot teddy bear and had it sent to a girl's house.

What do you miss about playing Stefan Salvatore?

I don't really miss anything about playing him, and I don't mean that in a [negative way]. Eight years is a long time, and I'm so glad to put that to rest. Eight seasons. But I loved how dynamic he was. Because the show ran for such a long time, in order for it to not become monotonous, every season, he sort of had a different arc. At one point he was pure evil, and he started out as the good guy and then he ended as the good guy. But I liked the challenge of trying to keep the character fresh.

Have you ever read any fan theories for The Vampire Diaries?

A fan theory? No. A fanfiction about me and Ian Somerhalder being lovers. But other than that, no fan theories.

Do you have a favorite episode from the original Star Trek series?

My favorite episodes in general are the ones where they time travel or go to Earth. There's one specific episode that I love, “City on the Edge of Tomorrow.” I love that episode. I love Kirk's moral dilemma of meeting somebody who he can't sort of take with him when he goes back to his timeline and his world that he lives in. I thought it was a really powerful episode. And also just something about Kirk and Spock being fish out of water in the past or on Earth. [There] was just something really special about breaking free from being on the Enterprise and going to Earth. And we actually did a little bit of that in season 2 of Strange New Worlds.

Paul Wesley

What do you love about being from New Jersey?

Oh, it's a very difficult question. No, I'm kidding. I love the proximity to Manhattan. No, I'm kidding. I do love the Jersey Shore, even though the show gave it a bad name. There's so many parts of the Jersey Shore that are so beautiful that weren't in the TV series, The Jersey Shore. I like that it's sort of so central to Manhattan, which is arguably the greatest city in America, if not the world. And 45 minutes south, you have this suburban neighborhood, which is where I grew up. I like that sort of escape.

When was the last time you cried and why?

Actually, I cried last night. I didn't cry, but I got teared up. I'm very late to the game and I was watching Succession, and it was the scene where — spoiler alert — Logan dies and his kids are on the phone saying goodbye to him. And it was just fantastic, and I teared up.

Describe a memorable dream.

I don't remember my dreams. I remember them as everyone else in the morning for three minutes, and then I'm like, "Wow, that was interesting." And then I literally forget it every time. I don't understand why. I think maybe the brain can only process so much. I have memorable nightmares. Not memorable dreams, really, unfortunately.

Is there one place that you've never been that you've always wanted to go?

I've never been to Africa. I've been to many, many places, and I've never been to Africa. I would absolutely love to go.

Paul Wesley

What initially got you into acting at such a young age?

I was kicked off the hockey team. I didn't have anything to do. I started doing theater, and I grew up in New Jersey, which is really close to Manhattan, so I started doing these little acting workshops in Manhattan for fun. And an agent saw me and said, "Do you want to audition for things?" I said, "Sure." And then boom, that was it. I also always imitated people growing up for whatever reason, and I sort of always enjoyed going into other people's mannerisms or their mentality. And so I think I sort of just had a genuine interest in that for whatever bizarre psychological reason. You'll have to ask my parents.

How would you describe your personal style and how has it evolved over the years?

To be honest with you, I wish my style was a little bit more. I mean, I always used to say that I don't want to look at photos of myself 10 years from now and be like, "What was I thinking?" I mean, inevitably, we all tend to do that, though. I like to keep it safe — sometimes too safe. It's like black and grays and whites and that's it, and everything's basic. I'm a little envious of people that can sort of create these really cool styles and it's a sort of representation of their personality.

I'm a play-it-safe guy, because my brain isn't wired for that kind of thing, but I have a great deal of respect for really good stylists [who] can bring that. I'm always like, "Oh, man, that's so cool. I wish I could've come up with that myself."

Is there an outfit you regret wearing?

When I was younger, I was really into hip-hop, and back in the day you had to wear really baggy pants to be cool. There are some photos of me when I was like 16, 15. I swear to god, [I] look like I'm swimming in my pants. They're super wide, I used to wear these JNCO jeans. It's just regrettable and so embarrassing.

What is a dream role that you would love to play?

Boy, I'll tell you, if I wasn't playing Captain Kirk, I may very well have said Captain Kirk. Dream role. I guess if they were to remake Goodfellas — which I hope they don't — maybe I can have a part in Goodfellas working with Scorsese. I don't think he would remake his own film, but one can dream.