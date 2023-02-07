Paul Rudd Dished On Working With His 'Only Murders in the Building' Co-Star Selena Gomez

ICYMI, Paul Rudd joined Hulu's hit show Only Murders in the Building at the end of season 2 and is returning for the series highly anticipated third season, which will also star icon Meryl Streep (an announcement that practically broke the internet). Filming for season 3 of the comedy series, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, is well underway, and during a recent appearance, Rudd is dishing on working with his illustrious co-stars (and, apparently, friends).

"It's the most amazing thing to be [part of], and to be in that room," he told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "Selena [Gomez] is great and I've worked with Selena, she's a really good friend of mine. I adore her. Martin Short and Steve Martin are Mount Rushmore."

When Gomez made the announcement of the star-studded roster, she shared a video to her Instagram which captured the whole cast, including Rudd, Streep, and Andrea Martin.

"Andrea Martin was in that room and for any comedy fan, I mean she's like a home run hitter," Rudd told ET. "I can't believe I'm in the room with Andrea Martin. I don't want to get in the way of anything, I've had many 'I can't believe I'm in this room right now' moments."

Rudd wasn't the only one experiencing a pinch-me moment on set. Gomez also shared a black-and-white selfie with the cast alongside the caption,"Very, very grateful lady!"