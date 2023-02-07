Paul Rudd Dished On Working With His 'Only Murders in the Building' Co-Star Selena Gomez

The actor recently joined the cast of the hit show.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 @ 02:52PM
Paul Rudd âAnt-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" Los Angeles Premiere
Photo:

Getty Images

ICYMI, Paul Rudd joined Hulu's hit show Only Murders in the Building at the end of season 2 and is returning for the series highly anticipated third season, which will also star icon Meryl Streep (an announcement that practically broke the internet). Filming for season 3 of the comedy series, starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, is well underway, and during a recent appearance, Rudd is dishing on working with his illustrious co-stars (and, apparently, friends).

"It's the most amazing thing to be [part of], and to be in that room," he told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "Selena [Gomez] is great and I've worked with Selena, she's a really good friend of mine. I adore her. Martin Short and Steve Martin are Mount Rushmore."

When Gomez made the announcement of the star-studded roster, she shared a video to her Instagram which captured the whole cast, including Rudd, Streep, and Andrea Martin.

"Andrea Martin was in that room and for any comedy fan, I mean she's like a home run hitter," Rudd told ET. "I can't believe I'm in the room with Andrea Martin. I don't want to get in the way of anything, I've had many 'I can't believe I'm in this room right now' moments."

Rudd wasn't the only one experiencing a pinch-me moment on set. Gomez also shared a black-and-white selfie with the cast alongside the caption,"Very, very grateful lady!"

