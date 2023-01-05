I’ve Tested So Many Hair Products on My 3C Curls, but This Styling Gel Keeps Them Bouncy and Defined

As a guy with curly hair, I’m always looking for the perfect products for my 3C curls. There are tons of hair products on the market that target everything from moisture to reducing frizz to shine, but choosing the right styling gel can be difficult depending on your curl type.

I find that drugstore brands often leave a hard cast on my curls and become too thick for my hair, but a few weeks ago, I was sent a sample of Pattern’s Beauty Curl Gel and it’s been a game changer. The gel has done its work on my curls to make them more bouncy and give definition; it also helps my everyday hairstyle last longer due to a firmer hold.

The gel, which is from Tracee Ellis Ross' beloved haircare line, contains hair-strengthening ingredients like aloe vera and coconut oil. When I used it for the first time, I noticed the gel didn’t leave my hair as crunchy as typically expected after applying it to my hair — instead, the product kept my hair soft while adding definition. The Pattern gel can be especially beneficial for those with waves, curls, and coils since it helps manage and control frizz.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are also fans of this hair gel. One five-star reviewer claimed that there were no products “that understood [their] multiple-textured hair” until the Pattern product, which left their hair “soft, smooth, and frizz-free.” Another reviewer added that it’s worth the price, saying: “While it’s more than drugstore brands, the strong hold leaves my wavy hair full and without drying out my hair. There’s no hard cast yet there’s more definition than other ones I’ve used.” A final shopper who was having “trouble maintaining [their] curls” said the gel worked perfectly for their hair because “it brought out” their curls and helped maintain their shape “all day.”

