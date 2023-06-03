These $3-a-Pair Eye Masks “Noticeably” Reduce the Appearance of Dark Circles and Bags, Shoppers Say

As someone with very irregular sleep habits who often finds themself going for that fifth cup of coffee during the day, it makes sense why my under eyes are as puffy and dark as they are. This is why I keep my concealer collection well stocked, but I’m constantly searching for under-eye creams and home remedies to alleviate my wrinkled bags and darkened under-eyes. I’ve even gone as far as looking into getting under-eye filler, though I haven't yet pulled the trigger because of how promising my friends and family say eye masks are. In my search for the best eye masks on the market, I recently came across hundreds of raving five-star reviews on Patchology's Flashpatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, and I’ll promptly be adding these $3-a-pair patches to my cart.

Intended to target dark under-eye circles and reduce puffiness and fine lines, these under-eye collagen masks come in a pack of five sets of two. The patches are formulated with caffeine, known to brighten and firm the skin, and hydrolyzed collagen, which is great for promoting anti-aging and moisture absorption and retention. Shoppers say skin appears brighter and smoother after just five minutes of wear, and fine lines will minimize after six to seven days.

Amazon

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

While I’m patiently waiting for these patches to arrive on my doorstep, Amazon shoppers are returning for more. One reviewer suffering from allergies and an irregular sleep routine said that while the patches weren't "sticky," they "securely stick to your face once applied” and don’t make a mess upon removing them from their packaging. They also said that they "noticed improvement" with daily use. Another shopper said the eye mask is a "miracle for tired eyes," having worn them before bed to alleviate their "noticeable" dark circles and bags. The next morning, they were "completely gone." A final reviewer said they saw immediate results on their g "baggy" and "dark" under-eyes but could "still [see the] brightness and hydration" the day after application.

Patchology also offers Illuminating Eye Gels that feature green tea, vitamin C, and mulberry extract, which reduces dark circles and brightens skin tone. But if you want to look like you got a full night's rest (even if you didn’t), try Patchology's Flashpatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels for $3 a pair on Amazon — I know I will be!