Here's Why Celebrities Love PatBO's Sexy, Nostalgic Dresses

Anya Taylor-Joy, Vanessa Hudgens, and, most recently, Camila Cabello at the Grammys. All of these fashion-forward have stepped out wearing PatBO designs within the past year, and after viewing the brand's Fall 2023 collection, we have a feeling the list will only continue to grow.

Darian DiCianno

"This time I really wanted to honor my background in craftmanship," Brazilian designer and founder Patricia Bonaldi tells InStyle while discussing the bright, embellished dresses and sets that made their way down the runway during New York Fashion Week. "I think design evolves, but this kind of art — the craftsmanship, the handmade embroidery — is something that remains. So I thought it was the right time to show what we are capable of."

Darian DiCianno

Between the vibrant colors, sheer materials, multiple bra tops, and plenty of sparkle, the mix definitely felt a little nostalgic, which is what Bonaldi was aiming for.

“It could be end of '90s, beginning of the 2000s. It's like a supermodel vibe — like Kate Moss," she says.

Darian DiCianno

However, Bonaldi wouldn't bring back those decades just for the sake of it. She's careful with how she channels the past, which is part of what makes her brand so successful and beloved by such an iconic crowd.

"Fashion is about timing. I think it's about knowing the right timing, because it's always cyclic. You need to feel and understand when is the right time to bring something back."

Ashley Park and PatBO designer Patricia Bonaldi. Ben Rosser / BFA

Bonaldi adds that she'll continue to stick with her favorite techniques and stay true to what customers enjoy about PatBO, which includes those sexy, skin-baring designs. And while the show's front row was packed with notable names, such as Kelsea Ballerini and Ashley Park, the designer has a few other celebrities in mind who she's hoping to spot in pieces from Fall 2023.

"Maybe Dua Lipa or Beyonce."