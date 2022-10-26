Celebrity Pat McGrath Shares Every Product She Used in Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” Music Video Plus, she spills the tea on all those Easter eggs. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 @ 11:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy Youtube You best believe Taylor Swift made the whole place shimmer in her latest Midnights endeavor. The “Bejeweled” music video premiered on Oct. 25, which is not so coincidentally the same day as the 12th anniversary of her Speak Now album (I see you, Taylor). The fairytale with a twist features glitzy getups, raining diamonds, and sparkling, oversized martini glasses that make you want to throw glitter up high. But those weren’t the only shining stars. Haim, Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese, and Jack Antonoff all make stellar cameos that turn the video into a party. Pat McGrath, the beauty dame herself, also graced the screen as the one and only “Bejeweled” queen. But McGrath did more than just command the space; she curated each one of Swift’s makeup looks to help the pop singer polish up real nice. Courtesy Youtube “I remember when Taylor and her team first called and mentioned that [‘Bejeweled’] was a theme that I would be obsessed with,” McGrath exclusively told InStyle. “As soon as she explained the theme… I knew I was all in.” After all, a diamond's gotta shine. Drawing from Swift’s style and the lyric, “Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room/I can still make the whole place shimmer,” McGrath got to work. The British makeup artist began with contoured, red ombré lips, jeweled smokey cat eyes, sublime skin, and divine blush. “Once I had all those elements, I sat down and designed around 30 looks,” McGrath told InStyle. “[My team and I] tried every color and shade of crystal, different wing shapes, various ombré gradations, [and] all sorts of eye shadows from my classic Mothership Eye Palettes and the holiday’s MTHRSHP Celestial Nirvana Eye Palette.” Swift was involved in McGrath’s creative process “every step of the way,” which the makeup artist called “dazzling.” She even labeled the “Midnights” singer just as “beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside,” claiming she couldn’t have asked for a better muse. This wasn’t their first makeup collaboration either, as the duo has been working together for over a decade. Most recently, McGrath’s artistry was seen when Swift attended the 2022 VMAs and dropped major “Midnights” news. There, they “gave a little tease of what was to come with a confident “Bejeweled” cat eye.” As McGrath talked about easter eggs, I just had to know if there were more to come — or better yet, if a Taylor Swift x Pat McGrath collection was in the works. “My lips are sealed,” McGrath said. Though, shared that she is “having so much fun” watching us Swifties decode each look with diamonds in our eyes. Still, we couldn’t get a blip, as “mother never tells.” But McGrath did leave us with this: “Taylor was such an incredible director. She made me feel confident to be the queen. It was a day I will never forget.” Dive into each “Bejeweled” look and the essential products McGrath used, below. Dreamy Decadence Courtesy Youtube Skin Fetish Highlighter and Balm Duo Sephora Shop now: $50; sephora.com Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction Sephora Shop now: $128; sephora.com Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner Sephora Shop now: $34; sephora.com LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick Sephora Shop now: $32; sephora.com Sublime Perfection Concealer Sephora Shop now: $34; sephora.com Bejeweled Beauty Courtesy Youtube MTHRSHP Mega Eyeshadow Palette: Celestial Nirvana Sephora Shop now: $82; sephora.com Sublime Perfection Foundation Sephora Shop now: $68; sephora.com PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil Sephora Shop now: $29; sephora.com Dark Star Volumizing Mascara Sephora Shop now: $32; sephora.com Sublime Perfection Setting Powder Sephora Shop now: $39; sephora.com Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil Sephora Shop now: $29; sephora.com Midnight Muse Courtesy Youtube Skin Fetish Divine Powder Blush Sephora Shop now: $39; sephora.com Mothership II Eyeshadow Palette: Sublime Sephora Shop now: $128; sephora.com MatteTrance Lipstick Sephora Shop now: $39; sephora.com Lust Lip Gloss Sephora Shop now: $29; sephora.com Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Products: This Vitamin C Moisturizer From an Oprah-Approved Brand Significantly Reduced My Dark Spots Hollywood Loves This Drugstore Beauty Buy, and It’s Even Cheaper Than Usual on Amazon Right Now Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Lotion Makes “Rough, Dry Skin” Feel Soft “Immediately” — and It’s Just $13