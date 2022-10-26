You best believe Taylor Swift made the whole place shimmer in her latest Midnights endeavor. The “Bejeweled” music video premiered on Oct. 25, which is not so coincidentally the same day as the 12th anniversary of her Speak Now album (I see you, Taylor).

The fairytale with a twist features glitzy getups, raining diamonds, and sparkling, oversized martini glasses that make you want to throw glitter up high. But those weren’t the only shining stars. Haim, Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese, and Jack Antonoff all make stellar cameos that turn the video into a party. Pat McGrath, the beauty dame herself, also graced the screen as the one and only “Bejeweled” queen. But McGrath did more than just command the space; she curated each one of Swift’s makeup looks to help the pop singer polish up real nice.

Courtesy Youtube

“I remember when Taylor and her team first called and mentioned that [‘Bejeweled’] was a theme that I would be obsessed with,” McGrath exclusively told InStyle. “As soon as she explained the theme… I knew I was all in.” After all, a diamond's gotta shine.

Drawing from Swift’s style and the lyric, “Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room/I can still make the whole place shimmer,” McGrath got to work. The British makeup artist began with contoured, red ombré lips, jeweled smokey cat eyes, sublime skin, and divine blush.

“Once I had all those elements, I sat down and designed around 30 looks,” McGrath told InStyle. “[My team and I] tried every color and shade of crystal, different wing shapes, various ombré gradations, [and] all sorts of eye shadows from my classic Mothership Eye Palettes and the holiday’s MTHRSHP Celestial Nirvana Eye Palette.”

Swift was involved in McGrath’s creative process “every step of the way,” which the makeup artist called “dazzling.” She even labeled the “Midnights” singer just as “beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside,” claiming she couldn’t have asked for a better muse.

This wasn’t their first makeup collaboration either, as the duo has been working together for over a decade. Most recently, McGrath’s artistry was seen when Swift attended the 2022 VMAs and dropped major “Midnights” news. There, they “gave a little tease of what was to come with a confident “Bejeweled” cat eye.”

As McGrath talked about easter eggs, I just had to know if there were more to come — or better yet, if a Taylor Swift x Pat McGrath collection was in the works. “My lips are sealed,” McGrath said. Though, shared that she is “having so much fun” watching us Swifties decode each look with diamonds in our eyes. Still, we couldn’t get a blip, as “mother never tells.” But McGrath did leave us with this: “Taylor was such an incredible director. She made me feel confident to be the queen. It was a day I will never forget.”

Dive into each “Bejeweled” look and the essential products McGrath used, below.

Dreamy Decadence

Courtesy Youtube

Skin Fetish Highlighter and Balm Duo



Sephora

Shop now: $50; sephora.com

Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction



Sephora

Shop now: $128; sephora.com



Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner



Sephora

Shop now: $34; sephora.com

LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick

Sephora

Shop now: $32; sephora.com

Sublime Perfection Concealer

Sephora

Shop now: $34; sephora.com

Bejeweled Beauty

Courtesy Youtube

MTHRSHP Mega Eyeshadow Palette: Celestial Nirvana

Sephora

Shop now: $82; sephora.com

Sublime Perfection Foundation

Sephora

Shop now: $68; sephora.com

PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil

Sephora

Shop now: $29; sephora.com

Dark Star Volumizing Mascara

Sephora

Shop now: $32; sephora.com

Sublime Perfection Setting Powder

Sephora

Shop now: $39; sephora.com

Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil

Sephora

Shop now: $29; sephora.com

Midnight Muse

Courtesy Youtube

Skin Fetish Divine Powder Blush

Sephora

Shop now: $39; sephora.com

Mothership II Eyeshadow Palette: Sublime

Sephora

Shop now: $128; sephora.com

MatteTrance Lipstick

Sephora

Shop now: $39; sephora.com

Lust Lip Gloss

Sephora

Shop now: $29; sephora.com