Pat McGrath Shares Every Product She Used in Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” Music Video

Plus, she spills the tea on all those Easter eggs.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
Published on October 26, 2022 @ 11:00PM

Pat McGrath talks every product she used on Taylor Swiftâs âBejeweledâ Music Video
Photo:

Courtesy Youtube

You best believe Taylor Swift made the whole place shimmer in her latest Midnights endeavor. The “Bejeweled” music video premiered on Oct. 25, which is not so coincidentally the same day as the 12th anniversary of her Speak Now album (I see you, Taylor). 

The fairytale with a twist features glitzy getups, raining diamonds, and sparkling, oversized martini glasses that make you want to throw glitter up high. But those weren’t the only shining stars. Haim, Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese, and Jack Antonoff all make stellar cameos that turn the video into a party. Pat McGrath, the beauty dame herself, also graced the screen as the one and only “Bejeweled” queen. But McGrath did more than just command the space; she curated each one of Swift’s makeup looks to help the pop singer polish up real nice. 

Pat McGrath talks every product she used on Taylor Swiftâs âBejeweledâ Music Video

Courtesy Youtube

“I remember when Taylor and her team first called and mentioned that [‘Bejeweled’] was a theme that I would be obsessed with,” McGrath exclusively told InStyle. “As soon as she explained the theme… I knew I was all in.” After all, a diamond's gotta shine.

Drawing from Swift’s style and the lyric, “Best believe I'm still bejeweled when I walk in the room/I can still make the whole place shimmer,” McGrath got to work. The British makeup artist began with contoured, red ombré lips, jeweled smokey cat eyes, sublime skin, and divine blush

“Once I had all those elements, I sat down and designed around 30 looks,” McGrath told InStyle. “[My team and I] tried every color and shade of crystal, different wing shapes, various ombré gradations, [and] all sorts of eye shadows from my classic Mothership Eye Palettes and the holiday’s MTHRSHP Celestial Nirvana Eye Palette.” 

Swift was involved in McGrath’s creative process “every step of the way,” which the makeup artist called “dazzling.” She even labeled the “Midnights” singer just as “beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside,” claiming she couldn’t have asked for a better muse. 

This wasn’t their first makeup collaboration either, as the duo has been working together for over a decade. Most recently, McGrath’s artistry was seen when Swift attended the 2022 VMAs and dropped major “Midnights” news. There, they “gave a little tease of what was to come with a confident “Bejeweled” cat eye.” 

As McGrath talked about easter eggs, I just had to know if there were more to come — or better yet, if a Taylor Swift x Pat McGrath collection was in the works. “My lips are sealed,” McGrath said. Though, shared that she is “having so much fun” watching us Swifties decode each look with diamonds in our eyes. Still, we couldn’t get a blip, as “mother never tells.” But McGrath did leave us with this: “Taylor was such an incredible director. She made me feel confident to be the queen. It was a day I will never forget.” 

Dive into each “Bejeweled” look and the essential products McGrath used, below.   

Dreamy Decadence 

Taylor Swift Bejeweled

Courtesy Youtube

Skin Fetish Highlighter and Balm Duo

Skin Fetish Highlighter & Balm Duo

Sephora

Shop now: $50; sephora.com

Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette: Moonlit Seduction

Sephora

Shop now: $128; sephora.com


Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner

PAT McGRATH LABS PERMA PRECISION Liquid Eyeliner

Sephora

Shop now: $34; sephora.com

LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick

LiquiLUSTâ¢: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick

Sephora

Shop now: $32; sephora.com

Sublime Perfection Concealer

Sublime Perfection Concealer

Sephora

Shop now: $34; sephora.com

Bejeweled Beauty

Taylor Swift Bejeweled

Courtesy Youtube

MTHRSHP Mega Eyeshadow Palette: Celestial Nirvana

MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Nirvana

Sephora

Shop now: $82; sephora.com

Sublime Perfection Foundation

Sublime Perfection Foundation

Sephora

Shop now: $68; sephora.com

PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil

PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil

Sephora

Shop now: $29; sephora.com

Dark Star Volumizing Mascara

Dark Star Volumizing Mascara

Sephora

Shop now: $32; sephora.com

Sublime Perfection Setting Powder

Sublime Perfection Setting Powder

Sephora

Shop now: $39; sephora.com

Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil

Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil

Sephora

Shop now: $29; sephora.com

Midnight Muse

Taylor Swift Bejeweled

Courtesy Youtube

Skin Fetish Divine Powder Blush

Skin Fetish: Divine Powder Blush

Sephora

Shop now: $39; sephora.com

Mothership II Eyeshadow Palette: Sublime

Mothership II Eyeshadow Palette â Sublime

Sephora

Shop now: $128; sephora.com

MatteTrance Lipstick

MatteTranceâ¢ Lipstick

Sephora

Shop now: $39; sephora.com

Lust Lip Gloss

LUST: Lip Gloss

Sephora

Shop now: $29; sephora.com

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Products:

