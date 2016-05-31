Paris Jackson Matched Her Prom Tux to Her Hair — and It Was Amazing 

Last week, Paris Jackson debuted a gorgeous blue hue on Instagram, but who knew it was in an effort to match her outfit for prom.

RELATED: This Spring Inspired Beauty Look Will Blow You Away

only true friends dye their hair to match their gal's prom gown. A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 27, 2016 at 6:50pm PDT

Jackson was back on the ‘gram with a super sweet photo showing how she coordinated her new shade with her tux and her date’s gown. She captioned the pic with, “Only true friends dye their hair to match their gal’s prom gown.” Truer words have never been spoken.

RELATED: Live Every Alice Through the Looking Glass Beauty Look in 90 Seconds

We’re totally digging this shade on Jackson. It brings out the color of her eyes. Considering the many, many mane changes she’s gone through since the beginning of the year, we can’t wait to see what the rest of 2016 will bring for this beauty.