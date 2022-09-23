Celebrity Paris Hilton Paris Hilton Looked Like an '80s Bride in a Hot Pink Minidress on the Versace Runway Versace Versace Versace. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 23, 2022 @ 03:57PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images The fashion industry has been leaning into the world's craze for nostalgia, which was evident on the runways around the world during Fashion Month. And Versace is the latest to play up '90s grunge and '80s colors and silhouettes, with the queen of Y2K closing out the show with an epic retro take on the modern Barbiecore trend. On Friday, Paris Hilton graced the brand's runway during Milan Fashion Week in a very '80s-runaway-bride look comprised of a pink bedazzled minidress with a lace trim, matching fingerless gloves, and a vibrant bubblegum-hued veil and tiara. The outfit was completed with hot pink pointy-toe pumps and a star-shaped pendant necklace. Her famous blonde hair was parted to the side and worn pin-straight. The whole look was giving '80s bridal Barbie. The DJ strutted down the catwalk like a seasoned professional. The only difference was she couldn't help but periodically flash a smile to the audience. Paris Hilton's Butterfly Dress and Cropped Shawl Combination Is So Y2K Aside from Hilton, the show's star-studded cast of models included Gigi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski. Emrata shared a behind-the-scenes video to her Instagram that captured the model and author posing in a glass box in her motorcycle-style leather jacket and micro-miniskirt. "VERSACE MOTO MAMI tonight for my @versace family 🖤 @donatella_versace," Ratajkowski captioned the post. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit