Paris Hilton Looked Like an '80s Bride in a Hot Pink Minidress on the Versace Runway

Versace Versace Versace.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on September 23, 2022 @ 03:57PM
Paris Hilton Pink Minidress 2022 Versace Runway
Photo:

Getty Images

The fashion industry has been leaning into the world's craze for nostalgia, which was evident on the runways around the world during Fashion Month. And Versace is the latest to play up '90s grunge and '80s colors and silhouettes, with the queen of Y2K closing out the show with an epic retro take on the modern Barbiecore trend.

On Friday, Paris Hilton graced the brand's runway during Milan Fashion Week in a very '80s-runaway-bride look comprised of a pink bedazzled minidress with a lace trim, matching fingerless gloves, and a vibrant bubblegum-hued veil and tiara. The outfit was completed with hot pink pointy-toe pumps and a star-shaped pendant necklace. Her famous blonde hair was parted to the side and worn pin-straight. The whole look was giving '80s bridal Barbie.

The DJ strutted down the catwalk like a seasoned professional. The only difference was she couldn't help but periodically flash a smile to the audience.

Aside from Hilton, the show's star-studded cast of models included Gigi and Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski. Emrata shared a behind-the-scenes video to her Instagram that captured the model and author posing in a glass box in her motorcycle-style leather jacket and micro-miniskirt.

"VERSACE MOTO MAMI tonight for my @versace family 🖤 @donatella_versace," Ratajkowski captioned the post.

