Paris Hilton’s Go-To Designer Says Her Best-Kept Style Secret Is This ‘90s Shoe Trend

Keeping up with the latest trends can be tricky. One day it’s all about shackets while the next is dedicated to blinding, metallic shoes. As a fashion editor, I see style movements rise and fall all the time, so I was eager to discover a trend that’s stood the test of time. During the Alice and Olivia Fall 2023 New York Fashion Week presentation, I found my answer.

Surrounded by larger than life popcorn props and oversized candy bars, I spoke with Alice and Olivia CEO and creative director Stacey Bendet, who is known for her celebrity clientele such as Paris Hilton (she’s worn the brand golfing, around the house, and even incorporated Alice and Olivia into her wedding). Bendet and I discussed her new Americana collection, tweed jackets, and platform heels; a trend that never goes out of style. “I am a forever platform girl,” Bendet told me. “You put on a pair of high heels and a pair of really long, chic pants, and you’re good to go.” If you’re curious to know which kind of platform shoes we’re talking about, just take a peek at the below picks; they’re some of the most standout options I've seen in a while.

Best Platform Heels



The celebrity designer even went as far to say that the mega shoes make “every pant look amazing.” She proved herself right, as she donned her own pair of super-high satin pumps alongside light-washed denim, similar to this pair from Alice and Olivia. Dare I say, it was an fashion moment that I will absolutely be recreating. The tall pumps made additional cameos, as models throughout the presentation wore black patent platforms and electric blue options. Each shoe could make its way from a NYFW show to lunch with friends. Why? Because of the versatile platform heel that can be dressed up or down.

Getty Images

The evidence for this ‘90s-themed shoe continued rolling in, as I discovered Salma Hayek, Lily Collins, and Anne Hathaway have all sported the style, pairing the towering heels with dresses, trousers, and skirts. In the words of Bendet, with a quick and easy addition of these tall kicks, the stars “transformed [their] whole look.”



But choosing a platform shoe style is the hardest part. Do you go with an open toe or closed toe? Do you stick with a neutral tone, or do you opt for something a bit louder? Bendet says women often become “intimidated” and “overwhelmed” by fashion, but style is there to “express whatever you want to share with the world each day.” So continue reading for all of the best platform heels I found, and choose a pair (or two) that make you feel like the “best version of you” — no style fear needed.

