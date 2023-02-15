Paris Hilton’s Go-To Designer Says Her Best-Kept Style Secret Is This ‘90s Shoe Trend

They “make any pant look amazing.”

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 @ 06:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Paris Hiltonâs Go-To Designer Says Her Best-Kept Style Secret Is This 90s Shoe Trend
Photo:

Getty Images

Keeping up with the latest trends can be tricky. One day it’s all about shackets while the next is dedicated to blinding, metallic shoes. As a fashion editor, I see style movements rise and fall all the time, so I was eager to discover a trend that’s stood the test of time. During the Alice and Olivia Fall 2023 New York Fashion Week presentation, I found my answer.

Surrounded by larger than life popcorn props and oversized candy bars, I spoke with Alice and Olivia CEO and creative director Stacey Bendet, who is known for her celebrity clientele such as Paris Hilton (she’s worn the brand golfing, around the house, and even incorporated Alice and Olivia into her wedding). Bendet and I discussed her new Americana collection, tweed jackets, and platform heels; a trend that never goes out of style. “I am a forever platform girl,” Bendet told me. “You put on a pair of high heels and a pair of really long, chic pants, and you’re good to go.” If you’re curious to know which kind of platform shoes we’re talking about, just take a peek at the below picks; they’re some of the most standout options I've seen in a while. 

Best Platform Heels


The celebrity designer even went as far to say that the mega shoes make “every pant look amazing.” She proved herself right, as she donned her own pair of super-high satin pumps alongside light-washed denim, similar to this pair from Alice and Olivia. Dare I say, it was an fashion moment that I will absolutely be recreating. The tall pumps made additional cameos, as models throughout the presentation wore black patent platforms and electric blue options. Each shoe could make its way from a NYFW show to lunch with friends. Why? Because of the versatile platform heel that can be dressed up or down. 

Paris Hiltonâs Go-To Designer Says Her Best-Kept Style Secret Is This 90s Shoe Trend

Getty Images

The evidence for this ‘90s-themed shoe continued rolling in, as I discovered Salma Hayek, Lily Collins, and Anne Hathaway have all sported the style, pairing the towering heels with dresses, trousers, and skirts. In the words of Bendet, with a quick and easy addition of these tall kicks, the stars “transformed [their] whole look.”


But choosing a platform shoe style is the hardest part. Do you go with an open toe or closed toe? Do you stick with a neutral tone, or do you opt for something a bit louder? Bendet says women often become “intimidated” and “overwhelmed” by fashion, but style is there to “express whatever you want to share with the world each day.” So continue reading for all of the best platform heels I found, and choose a pair (or two) that make you feel like the “best version of you” — no style fear needed.

Jessica Simpson Basima Platform Sandal

DSW

Shop now: $99; dsw.com

CHARLIZE-R PINK

Steve Madden

Shop now: $77 with code FLASH (Originally $150); stevemadden.com

Lenne Platform

Free People

Shop now: $148; freepeople.com

VINCE CAMUTO GRELENA PLATFORM PUMP

Vince Camuto

Shop now: $90 (Originally $139); vincecamuto.com

Stuart Weitzman SkyHigh Leather Mary Jane Pumps

Saks

Shop now: $148 (Originally $595); saksfifthavenue.com

Keefa High Casual Sandal Schutz brand:Schutz

Revolve

Shop now: $158; revolve.com

Maize Platform Sandal

Reformation

Shop now: $278; thereformation.com

WETKISS Platform Chunky Heels for Women

Amazon

Shop now: $58; amazon.com

Dolce&Gabbana Calfskin Ankle-Strap Platform Pumps

Neiman Marcus

Shop now: $995; neimanmarcus.com 

Schutz Lenne

Zappos

Shop now: $138; zappos.com

PLATFORM SANDAL

Tory Burch

Shop now: $398; toryburch.com

Silent D Tailah Mary Jane Heels

Anthropologie

Shop now: $140; anthropologie.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Hailey Bieber Showed Off a Lip Gloss That Plumps Your Pout âFor Hours,â According to Shoppers
Hailey Bieber’s Super Bowl Makeup Included a Gloss That Shoppers Call “Instant Lip Filler”
the hair brush jennifer aniston uses is on sale for just $11 for presidents day
The Hair Brush Jennifer Aniston Used to Style Her Own Hair Is on Sale for Just $11
Viral Lululemon Clothes Still in Stock
This Waist-Defining Jacket Worn by Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian Is Going Viral — and It’s Still in Stock
Related Articles
I Caved and am Now Obsessed With This Controversial Shoe That Feels Like Walking on Clouds
This Already “Ugly” Shoe Just Added Another Controversial Detail, and I Can’t Stop Wearing Them
Viral Lululemon Clothes Still in Stock
This Waist-Defining Jacket Worn by Kate Middleton and Kim Kardashian Is Going Viral — and It’s Still in Stock
Rihannaâs Super Bowl Manicure Was Finished With This Conditioning Oil Thatâs Loved by Over 19,900 Amazon Shoppers
Rihanna Finished Off Her Fire-Red Super Bowl Manicure With This $10 Conditioning Nail Oil From Amazon
One Detail on These Now-$21 Leviâs Jeans Makes Them the âMost Comfortableâ Pants Amazon Shoppers Own
One Detail on These Now-$21 Levi’s Jeans Makes Them the “Most Comfortable” Pants Amazon Shoppers Own
Kate Middleton wearing Veja sneakers
Kate Middleton Just Wore a Pair of $150 Sneakers From Meghan Markle’s Go-To Brand
Bella Hadid is Bringing Back This Middle School Accessory â and It's Only $12 on Amazon
Bella Hadid Keeps Wearing the Hair Accessory You Probably Owned In Middle School, and It’s Only $12 at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give The Same Smoothing Results As a Facial â And Theyâre Just $2 Apiece
Shoppers Say These Dermaplaning Tools Give the Same Smoothing Results As a Facial — and They’re $2 Apiece
Everyone From Anne Hathaway to Katie Holmes Has Worn This Bold Shoe Trend
Anne Hathaway and Katie Holmes Are Fans of This Outfit-Elevating Shoe Trend That Gets Me So Many Compliments
As a Size 14 Woman Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious, But This comfortable trend is getting me through it
As a Size 14 Woman, Fashion Week Makes Me Anxious — but This Simple Dress Trend Is Changing That
Amazon fashion weekend deals
The 24 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, From $30 Levi’s Jeans to $39 Adidas Sneakers
Amazon Boots Review
I Walked Around NYC in These Heeled, Western-Style Boots From Amazon for 7 Hours With No Issues
Christian Siriano Fall 2023
Christian Siriano's Fall 2023 Collection Was Inspired By a Niche Audrey Hepburn TV Show
Emma Roberts Saks Campaign
Saks Campaign Star Emma Roberts Once Put Her Favorite Coat In Storage Because She Wore It Too Much
Everything a Former Madewell Employee Is Buying From the Brandâs Newest Spring Drop
I'm a Former Madewell Employee, and These Are 10 Things I'm Buying from Its New Spring Collection
Best-selling Amazon Satina Leggings Sale
Amazon’s Best-Selling Leggings Are “Ridiculously Soft,” and They’re on Sale for $12
This Supermodel-Approved Winter Trend Is Still Going Strong, and You Can Shop It for Just $12 at Amazon
Earmuffs Are the Supermodel-Approved Trend Taking Over This Winter, and You Can Get a Cozy Pair for Only $12