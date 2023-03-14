Paris Hilton’s Son’s Favorite Lullaby Is ‘Stars Are Blind’

It’s quite common for parents with a newborn baby to hear things like, "he has his father's nose" or "she has her mother's eyes." For Paris Hilton, it's not so much about passing off traits, but rather the proud feeling of sharing an ear for music with her newborn son, Phoenix.

On Monday night, the DJ, model, perfume empire juggernaut, and, of course, mother sat down with Jimmy Fallon for an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and candidly spoke about being a mom for the first time and her skills on aux.

"You being a DJ, I assume you have a good playlist for the baby?" Fallon asked.

"Yes, of course," Paris replied.

In January, Paris and her husband Carter Ruem, welcomed their son Phoenix via surrogate. As for her first child, she absolutely adores him, especially because of his lullaby preferences. It turns out, his favorite cradlesong is a tune that is near and dear to his mom’s heart.

"I actually sang, his favorite lullaby is my song, 'Stars Are Blind,'" Paris said, adding, "He has good taste in music."

Looking momified, Paris sported a fitted navy blue dress with embellished trim along the sides that fell just below her knees. She paired the sophisticated, polished look with white pumps and diamond stud earrings. As for glam, the blonde bombshell styled her hair in soft curls, and a smoky eye coupled with a nude lip.

Opening up about being a first-time mother, she gushed, "He's such an angel. He's the best. He's the cutest, sweetest. I'm just so obsessed with him it feels like my heart is going to explode."

She added that her mom, Kathy Hilton, makes frequent surprised visits to her grandson.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Just showing up all the time unannounced," Paris shared. "I'm like, 'Mom, when did you get here?' She's like, 'Oh, I've been here for hours.'"

Aside from chatting about her new life as a mom, she shared details about her new book, Paris: The Memoir, out now. She takes her readers through every phase of her life, including her IVF journey and life with her two favorite boys: Carter and Phoenix.

