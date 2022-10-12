Paris Hilton Shared Her Experience With Sexual Abuse at Boarding School

"It was really scary and something that I really had blocked out for many years."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 12, 2022 @ 03:09PM
Paris Hilton MTV VMAs 2022
Photo:

Getty Images

After The New York Times published a story about the troubled teen industry on Tuesday, Paris Hilton spoke out about her experience with sexual abuse when she was enrolled at Provo Canyon School, a "therapeutic boarding school" in Utah. Hilton shared that she and other students were subjected to "medical exams" by staffers that she insists were not medical professionals.

"It wasn't even with a doctor — it was with a couple different staff members, where they would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us," she said of the exams, which would take place at "three or four in the morning." "I don't know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor."

She went on to say that she had blocked the memories, but that the NYT article was bringing them back and she realizes now that it was sexual abuse and not anything related to a cervical exam, which she believed in the past.

"It was really scary and something that I really had blocked out for many years, but it's coming back all the time now and I think about it," she said. "Now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse." 

She explained more on Twitter, providing even more detail as to what happened to her at the school.

"Sleep-deprived & heavily medicated, I didn't understand what was happening. I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs & submit to cervical exams," she wrote. "I cried while they held me down & said, 'No!' They just said, 'Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you'll go to Obs.'"

She noted that the "exams" were a "recurring experience not only for me but for other survivors," saying, "I was violated & I am crying as I type this because no one, especially a child, should be sexually abused. My childhood was stolen from me & it kills me this is still happening to other innocent children."

She finished by saying "it's important to open up about these painful moments so I can heal & help put an end to this abuse."

Hilton was enrolled in the Provo Canyon School in the 1990s. She first shared her experience at the school during her 2020 YouTube documentary This Is Paris. Since the documentary debuted, Paris has been an advocate for child facility reform and even urged Congress to pass the Accountability for Congregate Care Act in 2021.

"I wish I could tell you that what I experienced and witnessed was unique or even rare, but sadly it's not," she said as she worked to get the bill passed. "Every day in America, children in congregate care settings are being physically, emotionally, and sexually abused. Children are even dying at the hands of those responsible for their care."

If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call the RAINN.org hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673).

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Paris Hilton documentary simple life "this is Paris"
Paris Hilton Is Kind of Over "Paris Hilton"
TBT: Paris Hilton and Travis Barker
TBT: Paris Hilton and Travis Barker Had an Unofficial Backyard Wedding in the Early Aughts
Paris Jackson Paris Hilton
Paris Jackson Shared Her Experience With Reformatory School After Paris Hilton's Documentary
What Young Women Everywhere Can Learn from Hailey Bieber's Stroke
Here's What Young Women Should Take Away from Hailey Bieber's "Mini Stroke"
Paris Hilton Lindsay Lohan
Paris Hilton Opened Up About That Iconic Car Photo with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears, 15 Years Later
Justin and Hailey Bieber Instagram Selfie
Justin Bieber Never Left Wife Hailey Bieber's Side When She Had a Blood Clot in Her Brain
Serena Williams Olympia Ohanian Pink Balmain Dresses 2022 Paris Fashion Week
Serena Williams and Her Daughter Olympia Just Shared a Mommy-and-Me Moment in Matching Balmain Dresses
Get Me an Appt. at This Gyno Office
An Ob-Gyn Asked Women How He Should Redesign His Office, and This Is the Only Way Doctors' Offices Should Be Designed
The 6 Doctors Appointments You Need To Make This Year
The 6 Doctors Appointments You Need to Make This Year
Person getting a facial by an esthetician
What's the Difference Between a Dermatologist and an Esthetician?
Did Everyone Go Off Birth Control During Quarantine?
Why Birth Control Cleanses Are So Popular Right Now
Tia Mowry on Dealing with Eczema
Tia Mowry Gets Candid About Her Eczema Going Undiagnosed for Years
Here's Why The Term "Morning Sickness" Is So Problematic
Here's Why The Term "Morning Sickness" Is So Problematic
Vagina Shame
I'm Embarrassed of My Vagina, and It's Messing Up My Sex Life
Sandra Bullock Red Table Talk
Sandra Bullock Admitted She's Still Learning About Racism as She Raises Her Two Black Children
pregnant women 
I Was a Surrogate and This Is What It's Really Like