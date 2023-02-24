Paris Hilton Revealed That She Had an Abortion In Her 20s

Paris Hilton just revealed that she had an abortion in her 20s — and she’s finally ready to talk about it.

When serving as the cover star for Glamour U.K.’s February issue, the socialite opened up about her past when discussing why she feels so strongly about using her platform to support reproductive rights. “This was also something that I didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame around that,” she said of the abortion she received in her early twenties. “I was a kid and I was not ready for that.”

Hilton explained that her personal tie to the issue is only part of the reason why she felt the need to speak out against the Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v. Wade last year.

“I think it is important. There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body… Why should there be a law based on that?” she said. “It’s your body, your choice and I really believe in that. It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all.”

While Hilton will always advocate for a woman’s right to choose, the cover story comes just weeks after welcoming her first child with husband Carter Reum via surrogate last month. After originally only announcing the gender of her firstborn — a baby boy! — Paris later took to Instagram to share his name by reading an expert from her upcoming memoir, Paris.

instagram/parishilton

“If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London,” she shared in an Instagram post.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” she continued. “I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future.”