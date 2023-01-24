Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy

She shared the news with a sweet photo on Instagram.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 24, 2023 @ 10:53PM
Paris Hilton Carter Reum
Photo:

Getty Images

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child together via surrogate. Hilton shared the news late Tuesday night and shared a statement with People, saying that she is excited to start a family and has always dreamed of being a mother. Hilton and Reum married in 2021 with a three-day ceremony after dating for a little longer than a year.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told People. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Hilton also shared the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of her son's hand in her perfectly manicured fingers, writing, "You are already loved beyond words 💙." She hasn't shared the baby's name just yet.

In late 2022, Hilton told People that she had planned on starting a family after she and Reum tied the knot. She underwent IVF when the world locked down at the beginning of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she said at the time. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

She also spoke about her marriage and how excited she and Reum were to be starting a family together during an appearance on Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast. She mentioned that she and Reum started talking about having children together "since the beginning" and that she would love to have twins.

"I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe," Hilton said on the show. "I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids."

Related Articles
Apple Martin 2023 Chanel Haute Couture Show Paris Fashion Week
Apple Martin Is Following in Gwyneth Paltrow's Chanel-Clad Footsteps
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Tiny Bikini Throwback Is the Serotonin Boost We Need Today
Sheryl Lee Ralph Critics Choice Awards
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Performing at the Super Bowl
Viola Davis at the premiere of the Woman King
People Are Mad at the Oscars Best Actress Noms — Here’s Why
Emily Ratajkowski Versace
Emily Ratajkowski Fronts Versace's Very Y2K New Campaign
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Miley Cyrus "Flowers"
Miley Cyrus's Sister Brandi Just Addressed the Internet Theories About "Flowers"
Kaia Gerber face of Elle Magazine Feb. 2023
Kaia Gerber Just Got Candid About Being a Nepo Baby
Dove Cameron Giambattista Valli show
Dove Cameron Ditched Goth Glam for a Gown Fit for a Fairy-Tale Princess
How I Met Your Father
Hilary Duff Teased a Major 'How I Met Your Mother' Character Coming to 'How I Met Your Father'
Kylie Jenner Givenchy Necklace
Kylie Jenner Wore the Controversial Givenchy Noose Necklace
Doja Cat Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23 show
Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals
Dua Lipa 90s Hair
Dua Lipa Paired Her Butt-Length Braid with a '90s Zig-Zag Part
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Embraced the Schoolcore Trend in the Tiniest Pleated Skirt
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But Latex Lingerie Underneath Her Cinderella-Blue Ruffled Coat
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Shared Her Son's New Name and the First Photos Of His Face on Instagram