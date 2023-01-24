Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy

Paris Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child together via surrogate. Hilton shared the news late Tuesday night and shared a statement with People, saying that she is excited to start a family and has always dreamed of being a mother. Hilton and Reum married in 2021 with a three-day ceremony after dating for a little longer than a year.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told People. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Hilton also shared the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of her son's hand in her perfectly manicured fingers, writing, "You are already loved beyond words 💙." She hasn't shared the baby's name just yet.

In late 2022, Hilton told People that she had planned on starting a family after she and Reum tied the knot. She underwent IVF when the world locked down at the beginning of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she said at the time. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

She also spoke about her marriage and how excited she and Reum were to be starting a family together during an appearance on Nikki and Brie Bella's The Bellas Podcast. She mentioned that she and Reum started talking about having children together "since the beginning" and that she would love to have twins.

"I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe," Hilton said on the show. "I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids."