Paris Hilton Shared the Name of Her Son

Last month, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy (she shared the news via a much-maligned photo of their hands). It wasn't until today, however, that she shared the new arrival's name. People reports that Paris shared the name of her son, which is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, on her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris.

Instagram/ParisHilton

During the episode, Hilton noted that she chose the name a decade ago and explained that the whole story is in her upcoming memoir, Paris.

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London," she read. "Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

Later, Paris noted that Phoenix's middle name is an homage to her late grandfather, who she called her "mentor."



"He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day," she added. "So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."

She also spoke about how special it is to be a mother. She continued by saying that she was hoping to share her new son with the world, but was loving the special moments they had together as a family. Reum also has a daughter from a previous relationship with Laura Bellizzi.

"As you all know, Carter and I have been blessed with the arrival of our baby boy. He is such a precious angel, and we're over the moon, so in love with him. We're just so excited to start our family, and we can't wait for you to see him," she continued. "But for now, we've just been keeping everything really private. Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old. It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."

