How to Wear the Pantone Colors of the Year...On Your Face

So you've already indulged in enough pastel pink dresses and light blue off-the-shoulder tops to last you through spring, summer, and all those weird in-between months? Pantone would be proud of your closet's obsession with the 2016 Colors of the Year. But your makeup bag? If that still needs some Rose Quartz and Serenity lovin', you've come to the right place.

Yes, you can add these two hues to your makeup routine and create a super cute look. Promise.

Just check out this video that explains literally everything.

We decided to go for your classic blue eye makeup look (but obvs made it modern and not anything like the look your Grandma still wears) with pink lipstick, something we know you def have in your arsenal.

Need some product suggestions? Go for NYX's Jumbo Eye Pencil ($5; target.com), a product we used in the video above and can be used as an eyeliner or a cream-based eyeshadow. When it comes down to lipstick, you can't go wrong with Charlotte Tilbury's K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Bitch Perfect ($32; nordstrom.com). The name in and of itself!