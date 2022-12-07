Why You Should Incorporate Pantone's Color of the Year Into Your Makeup Routine

Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta is the color of 2023. This divine hue ignites a rebellious spirit, rich in passion and cheerfulness.

According to Bri Luna, owner and creative director of The Hoodwitch, magenta represents “universal love, compassion, infinite wisdom, and intuition.” So as we head into the new year, it’s a color that we’ll be using to enhance our heart's desires.

Luna says magenta is a highly creative color and energetic force that pushes boundaries in order to bring greatness to the world at large, making it impactful to the soul and spirit. The visionary color is also known to help in manifesting dreams, which is why it can help us reach out goals throughout 2023. And one of the easiest ways to incorporate it into our lives is through our makeup routines.

How to Use Magenta Makeup for Manifestation

Lips

Pat McGrath

To shop: $39; patmcgrath.com

Since we use our lips to speak, they’re a powerful tool for communication, and the focal point for manifestation. While applying magenta lipstick, think of things that bring you joy in life. Also, note all of the wonderful attributes about yourself. State outloud what you want to create with the goal of bringing it to reality. Then, look in the mirror and praise yourself. Blow a kiss to yourself to cement the positive energy that you’re bringing into your world.

Cheeks

Surratt

To shop: $60; surrattbeauty.com

One’s cheeks represent the tenacious spirit and ferocity they have in attaining their aspirations. Highlighting the cheeks with magenta blush will give us the drive to go for what we want — no holds barred. Nothing can stand in our way once we ignite the passion within ourselves to embrace greatness. And, our cheeks hold the key to this extremely deep manifestation of the sentiment you’re wanting to bring to life. Magenta cheeks are the ultimate way to win — even in matters of the heart, playing the stock market, or applying for a job. It allows us to exude wisdom, flair, and positivity.

Eyes

Anastasia Beverly Hills

To shop: $18; anastasiabeverlyhills.com

The eyes are the windows to our souls. They let us see the truth in every matter, due to the fact that they give us the gift of perception and knowledge through vision. Our eyes can also protect us against harm and negativity. So, it’s essential that we think about what we want to bring into our lives on a personal level. Think about love, friendships, relationships — everything that makes your spirit sing and soar with happiness. Then, pinpoint one particular sentiment while applying eyeliner in magenta and meditate on it. Soon enough, your intentions will bring energy to your visions.