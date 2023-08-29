Pamela Anderson and Precious Lee Star in Pandora's 'Diamonds for All' Campaign

Pandora is going all in on lab-grown diamonds — and they brought on A-list talent to help them get the word out.

Called "Diamonds for All," the new campaign encourages jewelry lovers to rethink how they view diamonds, from special occasion items to everyday pieces. "Our diamonds are not for the few, for a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, or only for giving. They represent personal meaning that each of us can create,” says Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson, Chief Marketing Officer of Pandora, in a press release.

Mario Sorrenti for Pandora

Pamela Anderson — who stars in the campaign alongside model Precious Lee, legendary fashion editor Grace Coddington, American Sign Language performer Justina Miles, and others — is a fan of the brand's message. "I like the fact that these are lab-grown diamonds, and knowing the jewelry is crafted from recycled silver and gold makes me feel good about wearing it," says Anderson, adding that choosing sustainable jewelry "is actually the more radical, kind-of-glamorous move."

The three new collections include Pandora Nova, a four-prong setting that is designed to best showcase the diamond; Pandora Era, which reimagines classic bezel and prong settings with "a unique Pandora take;" and Pandora Talisman, which features five pendant designs sure to appeal to fans of the brand's signature charms.

In the campaign, Anderson and Lee are draped in various pieces from the collections, including multiple diamond rings.

Mario Sorrenti for Pandora.

For her part, Coddington wears an armful of bracelets, stacks of rings, and subtle earrings. But perhaps the most notable thing about the photo — aside from the fact that she's holding a cat — is that the famed fashion editor has noticeably shorter hair. Known for her voluminous red curls, she shows off an ear-length bob in the campaign.



Mario Sorrenti for Pandora

For those new to lab-grown diamonds, they are chemically identical to natural diamonds, but as the name suggests, created in a laboratory rather than mined. Because of this process, they have a far lower carbon footprint. Sustainability is a top priority for Pandora, which plans to purchase only recycled silver and gold for its jewelry by 2025.

The "Diamonds for All" campaign is just the latest for Pandora. Recently, the brand announced Emily in Paris star Ashley Park as a global brand ambassador. "I’m grateful to have the ability to be part of a brand that has a wide breadth of pieces from timeless lab-grown diamonds to meaningful charms and to be able to bring my own personal take on jewelry and self-expression to Pandora — both for special occasions and every day," the actress shared about the partnership.

From the gems to their equally sparkling cast, the brand is going all in on their latest venture. And just in time for the holidays, too: Pieces in the new lab-grown diamonds collections start at $290, so add to your wish list now.

Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds are available online and in Pandora stores, with the new collections available beginning Aug. 31.