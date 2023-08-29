Pamela Anderson and Precious Lee Star in Pandora's 'Diamonds for All' Campaign

The jewelry brand is celebrating their big launch with some big names.

By
Lindy Segal
Lindy Segal headshot
Lindy Segal
Lindy is a fashion, beauty, and lifestyle writer based in New York City. In her spare time, she writes a Substack newsletter called GATEKEEPING, and watches Bravo with her chihuahua mix, Barney.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 29, 2023 @ 09:00AM
Pamela Anderson for Pandora
Photo:

Mario Sorrenti for Pandora

Pandora is going all in on lab-grown diamonds — and they brought on A-list talent to help them get the word out.

Called "Diamonds for All," the new campaign encourages jewelry lovers to rethink how they view diamonds, from special occasion items to everyday pieces. "Our diamonds are not for the few, for a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, or only for giving. They represent personal meaning that each of us can create,” says Mary Carmen Gasco-Buisson, Chief Marketing Officer of Pandora, in a press release.

Precious Lee for Pandora

Mario Sorrenti for Pandora

Pamela Anderson — who stars in the campaign alongside model Precious Lee, legendary fashion editor Grace Coddington, American Sign Language performer Justina Miles, and others — is a fan of the brand's message. "I like the fact that these are lab-grown diamonds, and knowing the jewelry is crafted from recycled silver and gold makes me feel good about wearing it," says Anderson, adding that choosing sustainable jewelry "is actually the more radical, kind-of-glamorous move."

The three new collections include Pandora Nova, a four-prong setting that is designed to best showcase the diamond; Pandora Era, which reimagines classic bezel and prong settings with "a unique Pandora take;" and Pandora Talisman, which features five pendant designs sure to appeal to fans of the brand's signature charms.

In the campaign, Anderson and Lee are draped in various pieces from the collections, including multiple diamond rings.

Grace Coddington for Pandora
Mario Sorrenti for Pandora.

For her part, Coddington wears an armful of bracelets, stacks of rings, and subtle earrings. But perhaps the most notable thing about the photo — aside from the fact that she's holding a cat — is that the famed fashion editor has noticeably shorter hair. Known for her voluminous red curls, she shows off an ear-length bob in the campaign.

Justina Miles for Pandora

Mario Sorrenti for Pandora

For those new to lab-grown diamonds, they are chemically identical to natural diamonds, but as the name suggests, created in a laboratory rather than mined. Because of this process, they have a far lower carbon footprint. Sustainability is a top priority for Pandora, which plans to purchase only recycled silver and gold for its jewelry by 2025.

The "Diamonds for All" campaign is just the latest for Pandora. Recently, the brand announced Emily in Paris star Ashley Park as a global brand ambassador. "I’m grateful to have the ability to be part of a brand that has a wide breadth of pieces from timeless lab-grown diamonds to meaningful charms and to be able to bring my own personal take on jewelry and self-expression to Pandora — both for special occasions and every day," the actress shared about the partnership.

From the gems to their equally sparkling cast, the brand is going all in on their latest venture. And just in time for the holidays, too: Pieces in the new lab-grown diamonds collections start at $290, so add to your wish list now.

Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds are available online and in Pandora stores, with the new collections available beginning Aug. 31.

Related Articles
Carrie Bradshaw in Oscar de la Renta party dress
5 Fashion Details You Might Have Missed From the Finale of 'And Just Like That...'
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Expensive-Looking Straw Bag Surprisingly Isn’t Designer
Ilia Concealer Review
The Creamy, Crease-Resistant Concealer Pamela Anderson Keeps in Her Purse Is the Only One I’ll Use
A woman wears a polo for the US Open
19 U.S. Open Outfit Ideas to Keep You Cool Court Side
A woman wears a baggy jeans outfit for 2023.
Why 2023 Is the Year of the Baggy Jean
Kendall Jenner wearing a red skirt suit surrounded by horses
Kendall Jenner's Latest Stella McCartney Campaign Is Horse-Girl Fashion at Its Finest
Eva Chen x H&M
Eva Chen's Fall Fashion Muse Is Her 8-Year-Old Daughter
Cindy Crawford for MCM
Cindy Crawford Referenced Her '90s Supermodel Days in a New Campaign for MCM
Guests with different styles at Copenhagen fashion week
The Fall 2023 Trend You Should Try, Based on Your Zodiac
Showing what colors go with tan, three women wear tan, brown, and beige outfits at Fall 2023 fashion week.
12 Colors That Go With Tan, According to Experts
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub
eva longoria wearing earrings
My Best Friend, Sister, and I All Love These Expensive-Looking Earrings Eva Longoria and Selena Gomez Also Own
Pamela Anderson for Aritzia Babaton
Pamela Anderson Broke a Major Skincare Rule to Get Her Signature ‘90s Makeup
A woman wears a varsity jacket
13 Ways to Wear a Varsity Jacket This Fall
Fall Colors for Manifesting
10 Fall 2023 Colors to Wear to Manifest Your Goals
a woman wears layered necklaces
How to Build a Capsule Jewelry Collection, According to Experts