Pamela Anderson Wears This Unexpected 2-Piece Outfit Almost Every Day, Rain or Shine

It’s sexy but still practical.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
Published on February 10, 2023 @ 04:00PM

Pamela Anderson 2-Piece Outfit
Photo:

Getty Images

When I finally get out of bed after doing my morning meditation (and yes, a bit of an Instagram scroll), I usually put on sweatpants and a sweatshirt — unless I’m going into the office. In the latter case, I’ll certainly put in some more effort to look “put together,” but my easy, at-home ensembles are almost always created with loungewear. That said, I was recently inspired to venture outside of my usual formula when Pamela Anderson revealed what she wears when she’s at home on her ranch, and it’s definitely not what you might think.

The actress, who’s back in the spotlight to promote her Netflix documentary, “Pamela, a Love Story,” made that bright-red one-piece a staple piece in bathing suit history thanks to her time on Baywatch, but she’s also been one of the most loyal wearers of slip dresses, with sightings of her in the sexy staple going all the way back to the ‘90s. 

To no surprise, her 2023 wardrobe still includes slip dresses — in fact, she recently wore a “rule-breaking” version to attend the after party of her documentary premiere — but a recent Q&A with Interview magazine revealed that she doesn’t only wear slips on the red carpet. She wears them all the time on her ranch — but that’s not even the most noteworthy part. It’s what she wears them with that really stopped me in my tracks. 

It’s fun now because I’m on my little ranch with my dogs. I don’t wear makeup,” she shared with the publication. “I just wake up and throw on a slip and my rain boots and walk through the field and get into the ocean. I feel like I’ve just gone right back to the little girl that lived here before.” Hold on — a slip paired with rain boots? I’m sorry, but why didn’t I think of that? 

100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

Quince

Shop now: $80; onequince.com

Rainpour Waterproof Rain Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $42 (Originally $75); nordstrom.com

I’ve seen slips paired with everything from sneakers (a casual touch!) to tall leather boots (a refined moment!), but styling the elegant, silky staple with something as practical as a pair of rain boots? I don’t see that combo often, but honestly, it’s pretty brilliant, as it combines the ease and breeze of the slip dress with the sensibility — and quite frankly, hardness — of rain boots. It’s all about opposite styles, and that’s why it makes for such an eye-catching combo. 

Obviously, it’s also an incredibly easy two-piece outfit to throw together — one that’s fitting for a ranch à la Anderson, but could also easily be worn for a day of running errands in the city. Plus, if you’re heading out for dinner in the evening and don’t have time to change, just swap out the boots for heels, and you’ll have something a bit more sophisticated with the simple swap of a shoe.

Anderson just put an entirely new two-piece look on my radar, and I say: Try it ASAP. Shop some slips and rain boots inspired by her outfit formula, below.

Gwyneth cupro slip dress

J.Crew

Shop now: $128; jcrew.com

Original Tall'Rain Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com

Bias Cut Satin Slipdress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

Welly Print Waterproof Rain Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com

Midi-Length Slip in Silk

Intimissimi

Shop now: $179; intimissimi.com

Original Short Waterproof Rain Boot

Nordstrom

Shop now: $150–$170; nordstrom.com

For All Occasions in Silk Cami Dress For Women

Lilysilk

Shop now: $139; lilysilk.com

Hadley Slipdress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $199; nordstrom.com

