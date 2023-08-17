Pamela Anderson Said Her Signature '90s Beauty Look Broke a Major Beauty Rule

While fashion can't get over Y2K's bright, brash, and bold vibes, Pamela Anderson's signature beauty look from the '90s still has had a chokehold on just about everyone — from celebrities posting to their grids to models looking for a style that exudes effortlessness and winks to a major moment in beauty history. Anderson dished on her now-famous look in a new interview with Elle, saying that the big hair, tiny brows, and bold smoky eyes were a "defense mechanism" at one point, before revealing that some of her makeup was actually just left over from the day before. So, if you're completely dedicated to your double cleanse and 10-step skincare routine, you may want to turn away.

“I don’t know if it was a defense mechanism or what,” she said of her go-to bombshell beauty. “I just thought, ‘I’m going to have fun.’”

She went on to say that her bold looks included “makeup from the day before, and a little bit of glitter from two nights before. The stuff that never leaves you! I’d be volunteering at the kids’ school, and I would catch myself in a reflection, and I’d have glitter all over my face. Which doesn’t make you a bad mom, just because you’re covered in glitter.”

Courtesy Aritzia

The actress even talked about her fashion choices, though the red Baywatch bathing suit didn't get a shoutout. Instead, Anderson spoke about the now-iconic crochet outfits she wore on V.I.P.



"I don’t even know how they stayed on, but they did!” she joked. Her wardrobe for the character of Valerie Irons also included "fuzzy sweaters, boas, and huge sunglasses," according to People.

Anderson has been upping her fashion game now that brands are latching onto her signature style. She walked the BOSS fashion show in Miami, starred in a Marc Jacobs campaign for his Heaven diffusion line, and recently became the face of Canadian brand Aritzia's Babaton collection.

"We're so excited to team up with the iconic Pamela Anderson for the launch of Babaton Fall '23," Jennifer Wong, Aritzia's CEO, said in a statement. "This season highlights the power wardrobe, and Pam brought her power-woman energy to the tailored essentials, luxe sweaters, and modern suiting of the new collection. BC-born and raised, Pamela not only serves as a hometown heroine for Aritzia, but also represents the effortless confidence of the Babaton woman.”

Courtesy Aritzia

Anderson said that the new collection allowed her to be "comfortable and confident" in her clothes — something those crochet dresses couldn't give her.

"I’m honored to be a part of Aritzia’s Babaton Fall 2023 campaign. Not only do we share the same BC roots, but we also share an effortless aesthetic — they let me be totally comfortable and confident without compromising my individual style. To mow the lawn in a power suit made sense to me, the garden is my office," Anderson said of her campaign. "That was the fun part, and that’s why it’s been such a wonderful and natural experience to work together finally.”

