Pamela Anderson Is Selling Her Entire Fashion Archive

Yes, that includes her iconic Baywatch one-piece.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 @ 12:35PM
Pamela Anderson at Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds New York Fashion Week
Photo:

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson is getting rid of everything that isn't bringing her joy — and that includes her extensive collection of clothes. In an interview with People at Pandora's lab-grown diamond event (she stars in the brand's new campaign along with Ashley Park, fashion icon Grace Coddington, and model Precious Lee) during New York Fashion Week, the actress and fashion icon explained that she plans on culling her wardrobe to “make room” for her “new life.”

“I don’t like to waste,” she said before adding that she's sure that other people will enjoy her clothes. “Better to clear my mind, clear my closet. Make room for this new life. I can’t wait to see others enjoy these pieces.”

Of course, one of Anderson's most iconic wardrobe items, her red one-piece swimsuit from her time on Baywatch, wouldn't be on the chopping block, right? Wrong. She insists that she's getting rid of everything, that suit included. When asked about that specific piece of TV history, she said she plans on wiping the slate clean and selling "all of it!"

“My style has undoubtedly changed over the years, and it thrills me to think others will find the joy I did," she said. "There’s no reason to hang on to it. These memories are made to share.” 

Anderson didn't say when she'd start selling, but fans should keep an eye out for an announcement if they're looking to snag something from her collection.

Pamela Anderson on 'Baywatch',

Kypros/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, Anderson spoke to Elle about her most unforgettable looks from the 1990s, saying that her approach to fashion was “wild and uninhibited.”

“I don’t know if it was a defense mechanism or what. I just thought, ‘I’m going to have fun,'" she said. She also explained that her signature makeup look, which featured pencil-thin brows and a smoky eye, included leftover makeup from the night before, something skincare die-hards probably don't want to hear. It was a combination of "makeup from the day before, and a little bit of glitter from two nights before. The stuff that never leaves you!" she said.

Related Articles
Julia Fox Pandora NYFW Watches
Just Julia Fox Wearing a Plethora of Wristwatches as a Two-Piece Set, NBD
Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth Vanity Fair 2012
This Is the Moment Miley Cyrus Realized Her Marriage to Liam Hemsworth Was ‘No Longer Going to Work’
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Put a Sexy Twist on the Blazer Dress
Nicole Kidman Expats
Nicole Kidman Chopped Off All of Her Hair for Her Latest Role
Gigi Hadid attends the Cannes Film Festival red carpet
Gigi Hadid Says Khai Is Already Getting in on Her Beauty Routine
Naomi Campbell NYFW Sheer Dress PrettyLittleThing
Naomi Campbell Just Freed the Nipple in a Totally Sheer Rhinestone Gown
Emily Ratajkowski PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell
Emily Ratajkowski Welcomed NYFW in a Completely Sheer Cowl Neck Minidress With Nothing But a Black Thong
julia fox new york fashion week metal bra
Julia Fox Kicked Off Fashion Week In a Barely-There Chain Bra and a Matching Metal Thong
Kim Kardashian Crystal Bra Top BeyoncÃ© Renaissance Birthday Show
Kim Kardashian Wore a Bra Top Made Entirely of Swarovski Crystals to Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert
Florence Pugh ELLE Style Awards 2023
Florence Pugh Paired Her Spiky Hair With a Sheer Lacy Wedding Gown
Joey King and Steven Piet
Joey King Got Married in a Super-Secret Ceremony Over the Weekend
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Brought Back the Most Unexpected Y2K Accessory at the Renaissance World Tour
Vanessa Hudgens Beyonce Concert
Vanessa Hudgens’s Renaissance ’Fit Included a Silver Sequined Sideboob-Baring Dress and a Bedazzled Hand Fan
linda evangelista fragrance
Linda Evangelista Revealed That She Privately Battled Breast Cancer Twice In 5 Years
Emma Corrin Venice Miu Miu
Emma Corrin Resurrected the No-Pants Trend With a Pair of Knitted Knickers
Rita Ora amfAR sheer gown
Rita Ora Elevated the Naked Dress With a Stunning Avant-Garde Element