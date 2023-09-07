Pamela Anderson Is Selling Her Entire Fashion Archive

Pamela Anderson is getting rid of everything that isn't bringing her joy — and that includes her extensive collection of clothes. In an interview with People at Pandora's lab-grown diamond event (she stars in the brand's new campaign along with Ashley Park, fashion icon Grace Coddington, and model Precious Lee) during New York Fashion Week, the actress and fashion icon explained that she plans on culling her wardrobe to “make room” for her “new life.”

“I don’t like to waste,” she said before adding that she's sure that other people will enjoy her clothes. “Better to clear my mind, clear my closet. Make room for this new life. I can’t wait to see others enjoy these pieces.”

Of course, one of Anderson's most iconic wardrobe items, her red one-piece swimsuit from her time on Baywatch, wouldn't be on the chopping block, right? Wrong. She insists that she's getting rid of everything, that suit included. When asked about that specific piece of TV history, she said she plans on wiping the slate clean and selling "all of it!"

“My style has undoubtedly changed over the years, and it thrills me to think others will find the joy I did," she said. "There’s no reason to hang on to it. These memories are made to share.”

Anderson didn't say when she'd start selling, but fans should keep an eye out for an announcement if they're looking to snag something from her collection.

Kypros/Getty Images

Earlier this summer, Anderson spoke to Elle about her most unforgettable looks from the 1990s, saying that her approach to fashion was “wild and uninhibited.”



“I don’t know if it was a defense mechanism or what. I just thought, ‘I’m going to have fun,'" she said. She also explained that her signature makeup look, which featured pencil-thin brows and a smoky eye, included leftover makeup from the night before, something skincare die-hards probably don't want to hear. It was a combination of "makeup from the day before, and a little bit of glitter from two nights before. The stuff that never leaves you!" she said.

