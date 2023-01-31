Pamela Anderson Wore a Sizzling, Red-Hot Look to the Premiere of her Netflix Documentary

She's still the ultimate "Baywatch" babe.

Updated on January 31, 2023 @ 09:28AM
Pamela Anderson Baywatch Dress

The word iconic is thrown around too loosely, but let’s be clear — it’s made for people like Pamela Anderson. She was the moment of the '90s for her signature beauty looks that defined the decade, from her bleach-blonde bouncy waves in Baywatch to her off-screen bombshell blowouts, messy updos, and dark lip liner. 34 years later, the actress is still a walking vision of her own creation, with her latest look channeling her Baywatch days in a sizzling red hot dress.

Monday night, the blonde bombshell attended the LA premiere of her tell-all Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story. Joined by her sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger (whom she shares with her ex-husband Tommy Lee), the actress stunned in a red-hot floor-length dress that clung to her figure. The slinky scarlet bodycon dress adorned with ruby rhinestones was a fitting nod to the iconic high-rise swimsuit worn in her role as lifeguard CJ Parker, and she styled the look with matching crimson heels and diamond drop earrings.

On the beauty front, the actress styled her hair in a go-to signature style (the messy updo), which she complemented with dramatic smoky eyes, pencil-thin brows, and a frosted nude glossy lip. 

The star finally has agency over her own story in her completely raw and unfiltered Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story (certain to give us what Hulu’s Pam & Tommy didn’t). Streaming on Netflix now, the documentary gives viewers a look into the icon's life, including the sex tape controversy with her ex-husband. 

"I wanna take control of the narrative for the first time," Anderson said in the documentary. "I had to make a career out of the pieces left, but I'm not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations ... and survived them."

The documentary's director, Ryan White, told People about Anderson's part in creating the documentary. "She's telling her story in her own words, finally, but she also doesn't know which archival videos and personal diaries will be used in the final film," White said. "She gave us carte blanche to use the archival [footage for] how we thought best told the story. It's a sign of how authentically Pamela has lived her life. She owns every part of her life — the good, the bad, and the ugly. It's an incredibly vulnerable but brave way to live."

