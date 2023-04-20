Pamela Anderson Paired a Power-Shoulder Blazer With a Completely See-Through, Sparkly Catsuit

Ditching siren red in favor of dark, sexy glam.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on April 20, 2023 @ 09:21AM
Pamela Anderson
Photo:

 ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Pamela Anderson is at the height of her fashion resurgence. While she is no stranger to stealing the spotlight almost anytime she steps out, the actress’s latest look — aka all-sheer everything during Mugler’s H&M Global Launch Event on Wednesday — very much rivaled the designer ensembles that walked down the runway before her. 

Pulling out all the style stops in honor of Mugler collaborating with H&M (launching May 11), the blonde bombshell arrived front-row ready in a stunning sheer black catsuit covered in sparkly-embellished beaded stars. Although the focal point of her outfit was completely see-through, the actress layered it under a matching black power-shoulder blazer, accessorizing only with a pair of coordinating black patent leather pointed-toe heels.

On the beauty front, Pamela kept her makeup and hair equally as glamorous for the occasion, opting to style her bright blonde hair in loose waves with a side part and finishing the look off with a dark smoky eye and nude lipstick. 

The actress’s show-stopping appearance came just a month after she showed off her modeling chops while opening the Boss Runway show. Sharing the catwalk with legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell, she opened the presentation with a spring-ready take on the classic, beloved pantsuit.

Pamela Anderson

Getty

Opting for tonal neutrals, Pamela layered up with a linen beige blazer under a matching sheer knitted V-neck shirt, which was also layered with a coordinating button-down draped around her shoulders. To top off the spring look, she wore semi-sheer slacks in the same hue and a pair of patent leather pumps in a slightly darker shade.

