Pamela Anderson Paired a Power-Shoulder Blazer With a Completely See-Through, Sparkly Catsuit

Pamela Anderson is at the height of her fashion resurgence. While she is no stranger to stealing the spotlight almost anytime she steps out, the actress’s latest look — aka all-sheer everything during Mugler’s H&M Global Launch Event on Wednesday — very much rivaled the designer ensembles that walked down the runway before her.

Pulling out all the style stops in honor of Mugler collaborating with H&M (launching May 11), the blonde bombshell arrived front-row ready in a stunning sheer black catsuit covered in sparkly-embellished beaded stars. Although the focal point of her outfit was completely see-through, the actress layered it under a matching black power-shoulder blazer, accessorizing only with a pair of coordinating black patent leather pointed-toe heels.

On the beauty front, Pamela kept her makeup and hair equally as glamorous for the occasion, opting to style her bright blonde hair in loose waves with a side part and finishing the look off with a dark smoky eye and nude lipstick.

The actress’s show-stopping appearance came just a month after she showed off her modeling chops while opening the Boss Runway show. Sharing the catwalk with legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell, she opened the presentation with a spring-ready take on the classic, beloved pantsuit.

Getty

Opting for tonal neutrals, Pamela layered up with a linen beige blazer under a matching sheer knitted V-neck shirt, which was also layered with a coordinating button-down draped around her shoulders. To top off the spring look, she wore semi-sheer slacks in the same hue and a pair of patent leather pumps in a slightly darker shade.

