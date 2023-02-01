Pamela Anderson Says She's Open to a Sixth Marriage

Her last one lasted less than a year.

Pamela Anderson's memoir, Love, Pamela, is sure to offer up plenty of insight into her past relationships, from her tumultuous time with drummer Tommy Lee to the subsequent headline-making marriages and breakups. But even with all of that heartache, Anderson said that she's still very much open to getting married again. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Anderson explained that she's still got plenty of time and life left to find true love.

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked Anderson about the prospect of tying the knot one more time and while she initially called it a "crazy question," she noted that she wasn't giving up.

"I hope so. I don't know," Anderson said. "I still have a lot of life left."

Anderson's first marriage was to Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee, back in 1995. The couple shares two sons, Brandon and Dylan. Anderson went on to marry musician Kid Rock. After him, she married Rick Salomon — twice. One of the marriages was eventually annulled. More recently, she was married to her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, and in 2020, she had a 12-day-long marriage to producer Jon Peters, though People reports that the marriage was never official. The two didn't file the necessary paperwork to make things legal.

Anderson opened up to Vanity Fair about her love life, complicated as it is, saying that she's accepted the fact that she doesn't always need a partner. 

"I've learned to try and do this without a life preserver, without having anyone around me to console me. I have to console myself," she said. "That's been the hardest part of the journey — to go, I'm okay on my own ... with my dogs. I need my dogs. I can't be that alone. I had this wild, bumpy life and met a lot of interesting people along the way, and had a lot of interesting love affairs. But I feel like my life is more romantic now than ever."

