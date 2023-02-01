Pamela Anderson’s Sexy Red Carpet Look Channeled Baywatch With This Brilliant Style Hack That Replaces a Bra

I see many celebrity outfits during my daily (and honestly, nightly) social media scrolls, but few have left such an impact as Pamela Anderson’s recent red-hot red carpet look that, quite frankly, has all the makings of an internet-breaking moment. Except for that reason — we’ll get there.

It’s sexy! It’s bold! But most importantly, it’s Anderson wearing a dress version of the iconic Baywatch bathing suit that’s a key part of swimwear history. TBH, how can that not break the internet? Add in the fact that she a) looks amazing and b) managed to make even the most color-averse person (Me! I‘m talking about me!) want to wear red, and you have the makings of a style moment.

That said, there’s one genius hack behind her look you probably didn’t see with the naked eye — which is precisely the point. It prevented any sort of wardrobe malfunction from arising, especially when you’re being photographed from every angle with flashing camera lights. Said hack? Nipple covers. Why are they a genius solution, you ask? Because the small, silicone patches replace any need for a bra, remain invisible underneath clothing, and are ultra comfortable — that’s why.

Nue

Shop now: $27; thebrandnue.com



Anderson’s exact nipple covers from Nue, which just launched yesterday, a day after her epic red-carpet outing. It’s the perfect way to introduce the pasties to the world — and a surefire way to make them sell out, too. They’re made from a matte-finished silicone for the smoothest, most seamless coverage yet — and thanks to the aforementioned matte material, they won’t reflect any light from camera lights (ahem, as Anderson proves so perfectly), meaning they truly stay invisible under every type of fabric. Bonus: They’re washable and reusable, so you can wear them again and again.

Nipple covers are a genius style hack, as they’re basically like a bra but without all the annoying bra-related frustrations, like poking wires, bunchy, bulging cups, and slipping straps. Ugh. Instead, the small-but-mighty silicone patches cover what you want concealed while still providing a bit of support and hold.

Anderson is the latest celeb to hop aboard the nipple cover train. Kate Hudson recently opened up about her love for the undergarment essential, revealing that she carries them in her purse at all times. And TBH, we’re certain there are many more A-listers who likely follow their lead by skipping bras and reaching for these silicone patches instead.

Shop Anderson’s exact nipple covers for $27 in various skin tones, below.

Nue

Shop now: $27; thebrandnue.com



Shop now: $27; thebrandnue.com



Nue

Shop now: $27; thebrandnue.com

