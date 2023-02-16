Pamela Anderson Uses These Exact Lip Liner and Lipstick Combinations, According to Her Makeup Artist

Here's how she preps her pout.

Published on February 16, 2023

Pamela Anderson has been through it (to say the least) so it’s nice to see her experiencing a renaissance and the opportunity to own and tell her story herself. As someone who grew up with several Anderson sartorial moments ingrained into my memory (the red Baywatch swimsuit, the contrasting lip liner, and the pink faux fur hat of the 1999 VMAs,) I appreciate her return to the spotlight and the inspiration that comes with it. 

She looked incredible at the recent premiere of her documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, in a red dress reminiscent of the red swimsuit she made famous, a radiant complexion, and a beaming smile. I ended up wondering what lip products Anderson, pioneer of the drastically visible lip liner, uses two decades later. According to her makeup artist, Eileen Madrid, it begins with lip care. 

Knesko NANO GOLD REPAIR COLLAGEN LIP MASK

Knesko

Shop now: $11 (Originally $19); skinstore.com

“We give the lips some extra care from time to time with the Knesko Nano Gold Repair Lip Mask or Diamond Radiance Lip Mask.” Madrid says the mask is applied to Anderson’s lips and left there for a few minutes. According to Knesko, the Nano Gold is for reducing fine lines and wrinkles, while the Diamond Radiance is for exfoliation and moisture. The lip mask is followed by the very opulent La Mer Lip Balm “for extra hydration on top.” 

As for the lip liner and lipstick combinations, Madrid said “it’s all about the nudes.” She added, “we love to choose between three lip combinations,” which she let me in on. Two of the combinations are outlined below, and the third is comprised of two Lise Watier products I discovered are very hard to find in the U.S. (But if you happen to live in Canada or want the info anyways, it’s the Lise Watier Waterproof Lip Crayon in Ginger and Haute Lumiere Lip Gloss in Nude Vibration.)

Lip Combination #1 

pamela anderson MUA interview

Shop now: $24; charlottetilbury.com and $30; nudeenvie.com

The first combination begins by applying Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat in Hot Gossip which Madrid sets in place with a finishing powder. She then applies Nude Envie’s Lipstick in Lips in the center of Anderson’s pout. 

Lip Combination #2 

pamela anderson MUA interview

About Face + Charlotte Tilbury

Shop now: $12; aboutface.com and $34; charlottetilbury.com

The second go-to combination begins with About-Face’s Matte Fix Lip Pencil in Smoking Room, which is unfortunately sold out everywhere. However, the brand says that After Party is a very close match. The lip liner is paired with another Charlotte Tilbury classic, Hot Lip lipstick in the taupe-beige shade Super Cindy

So if you’re looking to achieve Pamela’s perfect pout, shop these makeup artist-recommended picks.

