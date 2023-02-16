Beauty Makeup Face Lips Pamela Anderson Uses These Exact Lip Liner and Lipstick Combinations, According to Her Makeup Artist Here's how she preps her pout. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 @ 04:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pamela Anderson. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix Pamela Anderson has been through it (to say the least) so it’s nice to see her experiencing a renaissance and the opportunity to own and tell her story herself. As someone who grew up with several Anderson sartorial moments ingrained into my memory (the red Baywatch swimsuit, the contrasting lip liner, and the pink faux fur hat of the 1999 VMAs,) I appreciate her return to the spotlight and the inspiration that comes with it. She looked incredible at the recent premiere of her documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, in a red dress reminiscent of the red swimsuit she made famous, a radiant complexion, and a beaming smile. I ended up wondering what lip products Anderson, pioneer of the drastically visible lip liner, uses two decades later. According to her makeup artist, Eileen Madrid, it begins with lip care. Knesko Shop now: $11 (Originally $19); skinstore.com “We give the lips some extra care from time to time with the Knesko Nano Gold Repair Lip Mask or Diamond Radiance Lip Mask.” Madrid says the mask is applied to Anderson’s lips and left there for a few minutes. According to Knesko, the Nano Gold is for reducing fine lines and wrinkles, while the Diamond Radiance is for exfoliation and moisture. The lip mask is followed by the very opulent La Mer Lip Balm “for extra hydration on top.” As for the lip liner and lipstick combinations, Madrid said “it’s all about the nudes.” She added, “we love to choose between three lip combinations,” which she let me in on. Two of the combinations are outlined below, and the third is comprised of two Lise Watier products I discovered are very hard to find in the U.S. (But if you happen to live in Canada or want the info anyways, it’s the Lise Watier Waterproof Lip Crayon in Ginger and Haute Lumiere Lip Gloss in Nude Vibration.) Lip Combination #1 Shop now: $24; charlottetilbury.com and $30; nudeenvie.com The first combination begins by applying Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat in Hot Gossip which Madrid sets in place with a finishing powder. She then applies Nude Envie’s Lipstick in Lips in the center of Anderson’s pout. Lip Combination #2 About Face + Charlotte Tilbury Shop now: $12; aboutface.com and $34; charlottetilbury.com The second go-to combination begins with About-Face’s Matte Fix Lip Pencil in Smoking Room, which is unfortunately sold out everywhere. However, the brand says that After Party is a very close match. The lip liner is paired with another Charlotte Tilbury classic, Hot Lip lipstick in the taupe-beige shade Super Cindy. So if you’re looking to achieve Pamela’s perfect pout, shop these makeup artist-recommended picks. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks These Popular Steve Madden Sneakers Feel Like “Walking on Air” — and They’re on Sale at Amazon PSA: This Secret Sale Has Designer Finds From Gucci, Prada, and Oscar de la Renta for Up to 76% Off My Favorite Overnight Lip Mask Is Now Available as a Plumping and Moisturizing Lipstick