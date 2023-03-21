Pamela Anderson Paired Her Khaki Miniskirt With a Matching Trench Coat

Ever since the release of her viral documentary (and the renaissance of her legendary updo), Pamela Anderson has more than solidified her spot as a national treasure. So, it's no question that dressing in a quintessential American brand like Tommy Hilfiger would be a no-brainer — and the bona fide icon did just that when attending the Tommy x Shawn dinner on Monday in celebration of the brand's latest collaboration with musician Shawn Mendes.

For the event, Anderson wore a khaki-colored belted TH miniskirt styled with a blue button-down layered under a long beige trench coat with an embossed emblem on the chest. She paired the ensemble with black strappy heels and wore her famous blonde hair styled in loose curls with a middle part. For her glam, she opted for smoky eyeliner and a mauve lip. She finished off the look with black sunglasses.

Getty Images

At one point, the actress posed alongside Mendes who wore a navy blue suit jacket and brown trousers. Other stars in attendance included Alexa Chung, Jourdan Dunn, and Emily in Paris's Lucien Laviscount.

Just last week, Anderson joined another fashion house to walk in their Spring Summer 2023 show. The star opened the BOSS show in Miami while wearing a monochromatic ivory pantsuit. She was joined on the catwalk by Naomi Campbell while other A-listers including DJ Khaled, Khaby Lame, Law Roach, and more looked on from the front row.