Pamela Anderson Paired Her Khaki Miniskirt With a Matching Trench Coat

The perfect spring uniform.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 @ 01:01PM
Pamela Anderson Tommy Hilfiger Dinner
Photo:

Getty Images

Ever since the release of her viral documentary (and the renaissance of her legendary updo), Pamela Anderson has more than solidified her spot as a national treasure. So, it's no question that dressing in a quintessential American brand like Tommy Hilfiger would be a no-brainer — and the bona fide icon did just that when attending the Tommy x Shawn dinner on Monday in celebration of the brand's latest collaboration with musician Shawn Mendes.

For the event, Anderson wore a khaki-colored belted TH miniskirt styled with a blue button-down layered under a long beige trench coat with an embossed emblem on the chest. She paired the ensemble with black strappy heels and wore her famous blonde hair styled in loose curls with a middle part. For her glam, she opted for smoky eyeliner and a mauve lip. She finished off the look with black sunglasses.

Pamela Anderson Tommy Hilfiger Dinner

Getty Images

At one point, the actress posed alongside Mendes who wore a navy blue suit jacket and brown trousers. Other stars in attendance included Alexa Chung, Jourdan Dunn, and Emily in Paris's Lucien Laviscount.

Just last week, Anderson joined another fashion house to walk in their Spring Summer 2023 show. The star opened the BOSS show in Miami while wearing a monochromatic ivory pantsuit. She was joined on the catwalk by Naomi Campbell while other A-listers including DJ Khaled, Khaby Lame, Law Roach, and more looked on from the front row.

Related Articles
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s Denim Varsity Jacket Included a Tribute to Mickey Mouse
Kate Middleton White Blazer
Kate Middleton Marked the Start of Spring With Her Favorite White Blazer
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Just Wore a Side Boob-Baring Tuxedo Gown
Rita Ora Bikini Photos Trip
Rita Ora Posed in a Totally See-Through, Underboob-Baring Beaded Vest on the Beach
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Drinking Wine in a Faux Fur Coat and Trucker Hat Is a Major Mood
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired the Perfect White T-Shirt With Crisscross Jeans
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Declared It's Strappy Sandal Season in a Pair of Dizzyingly Lace-Up Heels
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Just Made a Case for the Polarizing Wedge Boot
Law Roach
Law Roach Just Revealed the Reasoning Behind His Cryptic Retirement Post
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Said Parenthood Is the “Greatest Thing”
Kate Middleton Prince William 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks
Kate Middleton Celebrated St. Patrick's Day in a Teal Coatdress With a Tulle Fascinator
Kate Bosworth & Justin Long Engagement
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Are Engaged
Ciara
Ciara Called Out the "Selective Outrage" Over Her Naked Oscars Party Look
Kelly Clarkson American Song Contest
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Divorce Wasn't an "Overnight" Decision
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu Opened Up About Her Surrogacy Journey and Becoming a Mom In Her 40s
Demi Lovato at Boss
Demi Lovato Wore a Sheer White Trench Coat Over a Matching Bralette and Skirt Set