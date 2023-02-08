Beauty Hair Hair Color This $8 Boxed Hair Dye From Amazon Is the Secret to Pamela Anderson's Signature Blonde Locks And it’s available in a ton of other colors, too. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 8, 2023 @ 09:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Pamela Anderson is and always will be the moment. Since 1989, she’s been rocking magazine covers, standing up for what she believes in, and giving us show-stopping good looks. And her newly released documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, proves she’s more relatable than many think. Lots of up-close, makeup-free camera shots, candid conversations, and a trip to a local drug store reveal that she’s just like us. About half way through the highly anticipated Netflix special, Anderson makes her way to a local stop-and-shop in Ladysmith, British Columbia. What does the model search for? Garnier’s at-home Nutrisse Ultra Color hair dye — and it costs under $10. “[My mom] taught me how to color my hair from the drugstore,” Anderson said to the cameras. “I can do it myself in 20 minutes. Scandinavian Blonde here I come.” Packed with avocado, olive, and shea oils, Garnier’s Nutrisse Ultra Color is ideal for applying permanent hair color, root touch ups, enhancing your natural color, and treating your mane to a little TLC. Best of all, everything needed for an at-home hair day is included in the under-$10 box. Amazon Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com Anderson’s must-have shade is none other than PL1, a coconut-blonde color, though you can find the collection in three other bombshell-blonde options and one balayage kit. If blonde isn’t for you, Garnier offers Anderson’s go-to formula in 16 deeper tones as well, such as golden brown, jet black, and fun colors like warm burgundy and indigo blue. Amazon Shop now: $9; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $8; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $9; amazon.com Not only has Anderson shown us what it means to be a boss woman of yesterday, today, and tomorrow, but she’s demonstrated that feeling and looking your best can be done for less. So go ahead and try a new look with Garnier’s light and dark Nutrisse Ultra Hair Color options; I have a feeling Pam will fully support your decision. Amazon Shop now: $8; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $8; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Kendall Jenner’s Internet-Breaking Selfie Includes the Ultra-Comfy Bra That’s Always Sold Out This TikTok-Viral Primer and Setting Spray Basically Glued My Makeup to My Face for 12 Hours Olivia Wilde’s Easy 3-Piece Outfit Includes the Non-Boring Shoe Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing