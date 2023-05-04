Pamela Anderson's First Swimwear Collection Is A '90s Dream

The OG Baywatch babe shares exclusive details with InStyle on her new line.

By Amber Rambharose
Published on May 4, 2023 @ 08:00AM
Pamela Anderson poses in swimwear for the Frankies Bikinis x Pamela Anderson collection
Photo:

Frankies Bikinis

Celebrity fashion lines sometimes make us scratch our heads, but Pamela Anderson and swimwear? That doesn't just make sense, it's a celeb fashion match made in '90s high-cut heaven. In fact, we could hardly believe that the universe hadn't given us a swim line from Anderson until now. But, according to the OG Baywatch babe herself, her first foray into swimwear arrived not a moment too soon.

“I have been wanting to do this forever, but timing is everything, and it was worth the wait," Anderson says of Pamela Anderson x Frankies Bikinis, the 22-piece collection that dropped on Thursday, May 4. As the newly minted bikini designer exclusively tells InStyle, the partnership was just as much of a dream come true as the swimsuits themselves.

"I am so proud of Frankie, and it means a lot to have collaborated with the little girl I knew from Paradise Cove in Malibu, all grown up, beautiful, sweet, and doing so well," Anderson tells InStyle. That's right, Francesca Aiello, the founder of Frankies Bikinis and Anderson go way back.

"I have looked up to her for as long as I can remember," Aiello, who grew up with Anderson's two sons, shares. "And to be able to work on a swimwear line together is an absolute dream come true for me.”

Pamela Anderson wearing a Pamela Anderson x Frankies Bikinis swimsuit.

Frankies Bikinis

Not only are both Aiello and Anderson beach babes to the core, but they've both spent time subverting swimwear tropes — Anderson as an icon and Aiello as a designer of cheeky, retro-inspired, but never outdated, swimsuits. Their combined love of nostalgia and romance coincides perfectly with the return of '90s swimwear trends.

"All of these pieces are inspired by the past, but feel more modern than ever," Anderson says. One look at the dreamy prints, dangling ties, ruffle details, and yes, that iconic high-cut red one-piece, and you'll be in agreement.

Pamela Anderson wearing a Pamela Anderson x Frankies Bikinis swimsuit.

Frankies Bikinis

If you're not a fan of micro-bikinis or throwback silhouettes, there's still plenty for you to love in the Pamela Anderson x Frankies Bikinis collection, which ranges from $85 to $185. In fact, Anderson made sure of it.

"I still want to look good, but mostly I just want to feel good in a bathing suit … and that asks a lot," Anderson says, adding that "we put a lot of thought into it, and these pretty suits are for the young at heart — not just for girls but for women, too."

Pamela Anderson wearing a Pamela Anderson x Frankies Bikinis swimsuit.

Frankies Bikinis

Alongside the more daring swim separates, you'll also find one-piece suits, both with and without cutouts, and beach-ready accessories, including a crochet tote bag and a whimsical tank top. It is, in Anderson's words, her dream collection, "based on some of my all-time favorites and treasured archives. I took everything I loved and put them into these pieces."

The Pamela Anderson x Frankies Bikinis Collection is available now at Frankies Bikinis and at select retailers worldwide.

