Netflix Shared Rare Photos of a Young Pamela Anderson

Ahead of a busy January for Pamela Anderson, Netflix shared a set of rare photos from her childhood ahead of the release of Pamela, a love story. Earlier this year, Anderson announced that she and the streamer were teaming up for a documentary — this was while Hulu's Pam & Tommy was making headlines — that would tell her story on her terms. With this first look, fans are getting a chance to see Pam in a whole new way.

"An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career from small-town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist, and doting mother," Netflix shared of the show.

Netflix's sneak peeks show Anderson as a teenager, in full '90s glam, and true to Netflix's description, with her son, Brandon Thomas Lee, who also worked on the show as a producer.

"My life. A thousand imperfections," she wrote alongside the announcement back in March. "A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you — Not a victim, but a survivor & Alive to tell the real story."



"The book is a raw, unpolished attempt — a very personal true account of my life, from my first memory to my last," she told People.

In addition to the Netflix docuseries, Anderson will release a memoir in January, titled Love, Pamela. The book will arrive on shelves the same day as Anderson's show premieres on Netflix. In addition to starring in major shows like Home Improvement, Days of Our Lives, and Baywatch, Anderson has modeled for brands like Marc Jacobs, Missguided, and GCDS.

Of course, she's credited with crafting one of the most iconic beauty looks from the '90s and '00s, with her messy updos, smoky eyes, and thin eyebrows. Anderson also performed as Roxy Hart in Chicago earlier this year.

