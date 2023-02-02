Pamela Anderson Paired a Cowl Neck Satin Gown with a Draped Wool Coat

Heavenly in white.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023
Pamela Anderson satin gown night two

While debuting her completely raw and unfiltered Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story, Pamela Anderson reminds us of the impact her style and statement silhouettes has had on fashion through the years. The Baywatch star wowed in not one but two eye-catching looks this week for the film's premieres.

Wednesday evening, the star turned partygoers' heads at the Paris Theater in New York City. Commemorating the documentary's release, she stunned in a black and white striped wool and cashmere-blend coat by Sergio Hudson draped over an ivory, cowl neck long-sleeve satin gown. Anderson paired the dress with black strappy heels, along with minimal accessories: ​​Grace Lee earrings and a Rainbow K ring. She wore her famous blonde hair in tousled curls for an effortless yet polished look.

Earlier this week, Anderson attended the LA premiere of her documentary wearing a red-hot, slinky floor-length dress — a fitting nod to the iconic high-rise swimsuit worn in her role as lifeguard CJ Parker. 

"My life,” she wrote on Instagram when she announced the documentary. “A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story.”

Pamela: A Love Story is streaming now on Netflix.

