Pamela Anderson Opened the Boss Runway Show in the Perfect Spring-Ready Pantsuit

While sharing the catwalk with supermodel legend Naomi Campbell.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com.

Published on March 16, 2023 @ 09:11AM
Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is stepping into spring while simultaneously showing off her modeling chops on the Boss runway. At the fashion brand's spring-summer 2023 "see now, buy now" show in Miami yesterday, the Baywatch star joined the likes of supermodels Naomi Campbell and Precious Lee on the catwalk, and opened the presentation with a seasonal take on the classic pantsuit. 

Layering up for spring in tonal neutrals, Pamela paired a linen beige blazer with a matching sheer knitted V-neck shirt underneath, which was also layered with a coordinating button-down draped around her shoulders. On bottom, she wore semi-sheer trousers in the same color and a pair of patent leather pumps that were a few shades darker. 

Pamela Anderson

Getty

Pamela swapped her usual bombshell glam for a pared-back beauty look, sweeping her platinum blonde natural waves up into a tousled bun and opting for a toned-down version of her signature smoky eye. A bronzy glow and a nude lip provided the finishing touches to her neutral makeup palette. 

Lately, Pamela has been undergoing a fashion resurgence. Ever since the release of her Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, the 55-year-old has found a new sophisticated style groove. Just last week, she sat attended the Versace runway show in Los Angeles in statement-making shimmery fringe coat and matching shorts, and before that, she was a fixture on the red carpet while promoting her latest project, wearing everything from a cowl-neck gown to a houndstooth skirt suit with leather gloves.

