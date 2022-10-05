Pamela Anderson Looks Straight Out of the '90s on the Cover of Her Memoir

She's the blueprint for a reason.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 @ 12:52PM
Pamela Anderson Love, Pamela Book Cover
Photo:

HarperCollins

Ahead of her Netflix documentary (surely to give fans what Hulu's Pam & Tommy didn't), Pamela Anderson is releasing a memoir, Love, Pamela, with HarperCollins and Dey Street Books, set to hit shelves on Jan. 31, 2023. People debuted the cover of her biography, which shows the '90s bombshell in her iconic beauty look, from her messy updo to her pencil-thin brows and smoky eye. The actress, model, activist, and mother told the publication that the book is set to be "just one girl's messy life," and is "a celebration of imperfections."

"With vivid prose interspersed with bursts of original poetry, Love, Pamela is an empowering, heartrending, and intimate memoir," an official release reads.

Anderson added that the memoir will chronicle the highs and lows of her storied career, her headline-making relationships, and more — all without any "woe is me."

"These are all my feelings, about my life — no 'Woe is me,' though some times were tough," she adds. "I made it through, and had to find love in grace and dignity mixed with humor, acceptance, and forgiveness."

The Baywatch superstar also explained that she didn't have a ghostwriter, saying she enlisted "only an editor to befriend and argue with" and that "she saw me through it all; a painful lesson in humility, to live my life twice was once too often."

"The book is a raw, unpolished attempt — a very personal true account of my life, from my first memory to my last," Anderson finished.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pamela Anderson Is On Everybody's Spring Beauty Mood Board
Pamela Anderson Is On Everyone's Spring Beauty Mood Board
How Lily James and Sebastian Stan Transformed into Pam and Tommy
How Lily James and Sebastian Stan Transformed Into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
Pamela Anderson, Kid Rock
Kid Rock Said Getting Married to Pamela Anderson Was a "Blast" but "Being Married Sucks"
"It Was the Last Good Time": Celebrity Photographer Randall Slavin Shares Candid Photos from '90s Hollywood Hangouts
"It Was the Last Good Time": Celebrity Photographer Randall Slavin Shares Candid Photos from '90s Hollywood Hangouts
Natalie portman
Natalie Portman's Matching Pink Set Looked Straight Out of Elle Woods's Closet
Kim Kardashian Silver Metallic Bikini Instagram
Kim Kardashian's Shiny Silver Metallic Bikini Looks Straight Out of the Future
Lily James
Lily James Wore the Gown Version of Pamela Anderson's Iconic ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit
Jennifer Hudson
With All Due Respect, Miss Jennifer Hudson
How the Leotard Dress Code of the '80s Set the Stage for Your Yoga Pants
Gigi Hadid Channeled Carrie Bradshaw in Her Latest Campaign
Gigi Hadid's Latest Campaign Looks Straight Out of 'Sex and the City'
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Knows What She Wants
Leighton Meester, Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan and Leighton Meester Once Made Out Next to Chace Crawford
Time to Revisit the History of Streetwear & Give Black Women the Credit They Deserve
Fashion History Forgot the Black Women Who Invented Streetwear
Lily James
Lily James Dyed Her Brown Hair Pamela Anderson Blonde
Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Life Before the Internet and Why We Need to Set Boundaries With Our Devices
020421-TBT-Prince-Mayte-Garcia-Lead
Mayte Garcia Didn’t Call Prince “Prince” When They Were Married