Pamela Anderson Looks Straight Out of the '90s on the Cover of Her Memoir

Ahead of her Netflix documentary (surely to give fans what Hulu's Pam & Tommy didn't), Pamela Anderson is releasing a memoir, Love, Pamela, with HarperCollins and Dey Street Books, set to hit shelves on Jan. 31, 2023. People debuted the cover of her biography, which shows the '90s bombshell in her iconic beauty look, from her messy updo to her pencil-thin brows and smoky eye. The actress, model, activist, and mother told the publication that the book is set to be "just one girl's messy life," and is "a celebration of imperfections."

"With vivid prose interspersed with bursts of original poetry, Love, Pamela is an empowering, heartrending, and intimate memoir," an official release reads.

Anderson added that the memoir will chronicle the highs and lows of her storied career, her headline-making relationships, and more — all without any "woe is me."



"These are all my feelings, about my life — no 'Woe is me,' though some times were tough," she adds. "I made it through, and had to find love in grace and dignity mixed with humor, acceptance, and forgiveness."

The Baywatch superstar also explained that she didn't have a ghostwriter, saying she enlisted "only an editor to befriend and argue with" and that "she saw me through it all; a painful lesson in humility, to live my life twice was once too often."

"The book is a raw, unpolished attempt — a very personal true account of my life, from my first memory to my last," Anderson finished.