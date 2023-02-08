Pamela Anderson's Backless Red Carpet LBD Had a Sexy Hip-Baring Cutout

It's Pam's world, we're just living in it.

Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson. Photo:

Shutterstock

In case you missed it (not sure how you could), we’re very much in midst of a Pamela Anderson renaissance. Not only is she reclaiming the narrative of her life’s story with the release of her Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, but she’s been sporting look after undeniable look all the while — and her latest outing was no exception.

On Tuesday, the actress attended a special screening of the film in Toronto alongside her son (whom she shares with ex Tommy Lee), Brandon Thomas Lee. Hitting the carpet in her best formal attire, Anderson donned a sexy one-shoulder LBD for the occasion that featured a single sleeve, backless design, and hip-baring cutout paired with lacy black square-toed heels. The Baywatch alum wore her signature blonde hair in blown-out waves with a middle part, and she opted for a dark-lined eye look complete with a glossy pink lip and her iconic ‘90s-style brows. 

Lee, who has accompanied his mom to multiple promotional events in recent weeks, wore a cobalt blue suit layered over a white pinstriped shirt and a red tie. The mother-son date night comes shortly after Lee opened up about how he hopes his mom’s documentary is received while gushing about Anderson to People

“I've known her my whole life, but when I think of my mom, I think of an incredibly well-read, intelligent, well-spoken, kind-hearted, passionate person, and I just think the world has never really seen her like that,” Lee said. “They may have noticed her looks or her compassion or things like that, but at the end of the day, I think people haven't given her enough credit or really another chance to recapture herself before a lot of these really awful things happened to her.”

He continued, “I've always seen her as an incredibly talented and powerful woman with so much potential, and I still think I see her the exact same way.”

