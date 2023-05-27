Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Butter Is a $7 Fast-Track to Silky, Summer-Ready Skin

Shoppers say it solves “chronic” dryness.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 27, 2023 @ 09:00AM

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Solid Lotion
Photo:

Amazon

Cracked heels, rough elbows, sandpaper shins — while simple to conceal in the colder months — are difficult to ignore as the weather warms. My skin, reptilian virtually everywhere below my décolleté, is screaming for a serious solution — a solution like Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Daily Skin Therapy. The product is Amazon’s number-one best seller in the body butter category, with over 21,000 perfect five-star ratings and countless enthusiastic reviews — many of which are from shoppers who’ve used the product for longer than I’ve existed on earth. (Read: literal decades.)

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Solid Lotion

Amazon

Shop now: $7; amazon.com

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Daily Skin Therapy is an ultra-rich emollient body butter that leaves skin supple, soft, and glowing — instantly, with lasting smoothness for up to 48 hours post-application, per the brand. The formula — a mess-free solid — swipes easily over skin in virtually any area, including elbows and heels, making it ideal for nixing cracked, flaky skin on a whim and gliding over limbs post-shower. The body butter is designed for all skin, including eczema-prone complexions. 

True to its name, the product is composed primarily of cocoa butter — a skin-softening, fatty-acid-rich ingredient derived from the cocoa plant. Palmer’s body butter also features tocopherol, aka vitamin E. Aside from the ingredient’s prowess as a potent skin-softener, vitamin E is a “powerful antioxidant,” dermatologist Dr. Nicole Hayre previously told InStyle, and can “protect our cells from free radical damage” — which, in turn, can slow signs of skin aging, like sagging and crepiness. Incidentally, cocoa butter has a naturally indulgent scent, which makes this lotion stellar from a sensorial standpoint. 

One shopper, who has used Palmer’s cocoa butter “every day for over 30 years,” says the formula softens wrinkles, including crow’s feet, nixes dry skin, and smooths the appearance of scars. Another shopper, a 65-year-old, is similarly steadfast to the smoothing butter: “I’ve been using it for over 40 years,” they share, noting they appreciate “how effectively it moisturizes,” particularly in their recent years (skin often becomes drier as we age). Another shopper says the body butter “helps immensely” with their “chronic dry skin” — a statement that, as I watch my rugged cuticles fly around my keyboard as I type right now, has thoroughly convinced me: Yes, I need this stuff. 

A $7 price point, over 21,000 stellar ratings, and countless uses make Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy a patently perfect product if you’re seeking supple, smooth skin this summer.

