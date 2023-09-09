8,100+ Amazon Shoppers Love the Fall Version of This Popular T-Shirt Dress

The flattering dress is “super comfy” and “soft.”

Jailynn Taylor
Published on September 9, 2023

PALINDA Women's Striped Dress
While I love shopping for boots and cozy sweaters, I always feel like I’m mourning all my go-to summer dresses. I bought Merokeety's Striped Short-Sleeve Dress for a trip to Nantucket earlier this summer, and have since worn it nearly every week. But with the weather cooling down, wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt dress just isn’t practical anymore. So when I came across Palinda’s Long-Sleeve Belted T-Shirt Dress, I immediately added it to my cart; now, I can wear my favorite summer style into fall.

The dress comes in 28 striped and solid colors: blue and white, gray and white, pink and white, and solid brown and green. It’s available in sizes XS through XL and has both short- and long-sleeve options. The design features a boat-neck, two spacious side seam pockets, pre-rolled sleeves, and a self-tie belt at the front to accentuate the waist. The skirt falls right at the knee, and its material is soft and stretchy, making it easy to slip over the head.

PALINDA Women's Striped Elegant Dress

While the design itself already sold me, the dress also has over 8,100 five-star ratings with raving reviews to match — which has me thinking about adding a few more colors to my cart. One shopper said the dress is “very comfy” and “stretchy.” They also added that the material is “soft” and “feels well made,” and though it has a loose fit, the belt “cinches nicely around [their] waist.” 

Another reviewer bought the dress in several colors and patterns, noting that it’s “so flattering” but still feels like you’re wearing your favorite T-shirt thanks to a thick material that’s “not heavy or hot.” A final shopper said the dress is perfect for all seasons. It skims around their curves “without clinging,” and the pockets don’t add any excess bulk to their silhouette.

Shop more colors of Palinda’s Long Sleeve Belted T-Shirt Dress below, along with similar styles from my other favorite Amazon brands.

PALINDA Women's Striped Elegant Dress

Verdusa Long-Sleeve Pocketed Maxi Dress

Verdusa Women's Long Sleeve Pocketed Loose Long Lounge Maxi Dress

Anrabess Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress 

ANRABESS Women's Casual Loose Short Sleeve Long Dress

