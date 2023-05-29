Padma Lakshmi Just Combined 2 of the Year’s Biggest Trends in the Most Practical (and Sexy) Way

And you can get the look starting at $14.

Published on May 29, 2023

Padma Lakshmi
If you weren’t already on the Padma Lakshmi train, now’s the time to join it. The author and Top Chef host recently joined the likes of Martha Stewart and Megan Fox as a 2023 Sports Illustrated Swim model, and just this week joined my style-inspo board thanks to a slinky, sexy dress that speaks to two of the year’s biggest trends.

When Lakshmi walked the 2023 Moth Ball red carpet in New York City, our InStyle Slack channel blew up. Her metallic slip dress looked like it had melted onto her body, hanging perfectly while reflecting the light of the cameras. In a year where metallics have dominated — from bags and ballgowns to shoes — we were amazed we hadn’t considered pairing the shiny style with another 2023 top trend: the ever-versatile slip dress. To help you get Lakshmi’s practical but still super-sexy look, we found eight similar styles from shopper-favorite retailers, with metallic slip dresses starting at just $14.

Amazon has two great options for those wanting to try out the look for less, with both coming in under $25. Original Kimono’s length — which hits just above the knee — and looser fit make this pick incredibly versatile, pairing just as well with strappy heels for a night out as it would with a pair of chunky loafers and leather jacket. This pick boasts more than 1,700 five-star ratings, with shoppers describing it as “beautiful and so comfortable.” And for a more occasional dress, The Drop’s Zayne Slip is a must, which features a small slide slit and all-over sequins.

Original Kimono Women's Satin Spaghetti Strap Nightdress Nightgown Babydoll

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Zayne Holiday Shine Slip Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $22 (Originally $60); amazon.com

For something a little different, consider Topshop’s Lace Trim Lamé Slipdress. Here, the trending silver colorway is contrasted with a vibrant green floral lace trim, adding a delicate touch and youthful pop of color to the cold, metal-inspired piece. 

TOPSHOP Lace Trim LamÃ© Slipdress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $102; nordstrom.com

If, like Lakshmi, you’re wanting to combine these two styles in a more elegant manner, look no further than Norma Kamali’s Maria Satin Gown. This dress drapes beautifully, with a soft cowl neck and trumpet skirt that grazes the floor. One shopper who bought this dress for a wedding called the dress “perfect” and “comfortable,” adding that on top of how many compliments they received, they were “shocked” to learn it was machine washable (personally, I’m sold).

Norma Kamali Maria Satin Gown

Saks 5th Avenue

Shop now: $325; saksfifthavenue.com

Metallics can be intimidating, but when Padma Lakshmi combined silver with a closet-staple slip dress, it introduced me to a world of practical but still totally chic ways to wear one of the year’s top trends. Explore more Lakshmi-inspired slip dresses below.

Standards & Practices Cowl Neck Metallic Crinkle Satin Slipdress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

MICHAEL Michael Kors Metallic Sequin Slip Dress

Saks 5th Avenue

Shop now: $110 (Originally $275); saksfifthavenue.com

ALLSAINTS Hadley Metallic Dress

Revolve

Shop now: $198 (Originally $219); revolve.com

VINCE Ruched V-Neck Sleeveless Dress

Vince

Shop now: $298 (Originally $595); vince.com

