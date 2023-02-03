Fashion Legend Paco Rabanne Has Died

Spanish fashion designer and industry visionary Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, best known as Paco Rabanne, has passed away at the age of 88. The style legend, known for his futuristic and revolutionary designs (which still have an impact on the industry today), founded his eponymous fashion house in 1966. The brand share the news of his passing with a statement posted to its Instagram account on Friday.

"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88," the caption read, alongside a black-and-white portrait of the late designer. "Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration."

The statement continued, "We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities."

His controversial metal and chainmail designs first gained traction in the '60s, when Jane Fonda wore several of his pieces in her film Barbarella. According to CNN. Rabanne officially retired in 1999, though the storied house continues to flourish today and is owned by Spanish fashion and perfume giant Puig.