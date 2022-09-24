A Maxi Shacket Is the Only Layering Piece You’ll Need for Fall — and Amazon Has Plenty for Less Than $50

It’s the ultimate closet staple.

By
Natasha has been in the beauty and fashion industry for over 10 years, starting off first as a buyer and stylist, then moving on to journalism. Her previous roles held makes her a well-rounded voice in the industry. She is constantly testing new products and treatments, speaking to top experts and specialists, and being a voice for minorities and BIPOC brands.
Published on September 24, 2022 @ 05:00AM

Shackets

After much-needed time outside soaking up the sun with friends and family, it might feel like fall snuck up on you. Don’t worry, I feel the same. Filled with bright-colored midi dresses and crop tops, my closet isn’t even close to being prepared for the upcoming low temperatures. For that reason, I’ve been on the hunt for transitional clothing that accounts for potential rain, wind, and sun. Fortunately, I discovered that Amazon is full of shackets, the perfect hybrid between a shirt and jacket. 


Shackets are, hands down, the most essential fall wardrobe piece. The oversized style resembles a flannel shirt but with a heavier material to protect you through all the elements, so it can disguise itself as outerwear, even though it’s not fully a jacket. For that reason, it works great over a thermal turtleneck for super-cold days and just as well over a tank top for days you don’t need as much armor. They can even be dressed down with yoga pants or light-wash jeans, or up with shorts or a mini skirt for a night out. 


The versatile clothing piece is beloved by some of our favorite celebrities: Katie Holmes, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber have all recently worn one while parading around town running errands.  So if you’re looking to secure one of your own, keep scrolling to find eight shackets, all for under $50 at Amazon.


Shop 8 Oversized Shackets Under $50:

For the ultimate cool-girl look, style your Vichyie Corduroy Shacket with denim shorts and thigh-high boots for a night on the town. With 11 color options to choose from, this jacket is made of cozy corduroy for a super warm, snugly, and non-constricting fit. 

Vichyie Corduroy Shacket

Shop now: $31 with coupon (Originally $38); amazon.com


For extra-cold days, look no further than this Peaceglad Long Plaid Shacket. Made of lightweight polyester, it is decorated with a classic plaid pattern and goes just past the knee in length. Plus, there are 10 color options that make this a fun, statement-making piece to add to your fall closet.

Peaceglad Long Plaid Shacket

Shop now: $39 with coupon (Originally $43); amazon.com

 

