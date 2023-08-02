Fashion Clothing Shirts and Tops I’m a Fashion Editor, and I Rely on This Practical, Basic Shirt for Uncomplicated and Comfortable Dressing It instantly elevates any look. By Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2023 @ 10:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images I own my fair share of statement wardrobe pieces, from hot pink bedazzled boots to silver metallic bags to blue mermaidcore gowns. While each one of those pieces brings me immense joy, they’re not the most practical — and that’s why I reach for one specific closet staple on repeat. My fundamental clothing item of choice is none other than a typical oversized button-up shirt. You know the one: It has a strand of buttons, chic collar, structured cuffs, and a slouchy hemline. While there’s nothing particularly extraordinary about big button-ups, they get the job done, because sometimes the most basic pieces turn out to be the most noteworthy. Madewell the Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt Madewell Buy on Nordstrom $85 Buy on Madewell.com $85 $65 Big Dart Oversize Button-Up Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $24 I own Madewell’s Signature Poplin Oversized Button-Up Shirt, and, in my own humble opinion, it’s the way to go. But the truth is, any button-up of choice — including this $24 Amazon blouse — will unlock a world of versatility and ease, especially when it comes to styling. I like to wear my oversized pick with skinny jeans and knee-high boots. This way, the slim bottoms and shoes contrast with the shirt’s big silhouette. Another option is to fully lean into the baggy, laid-back look (like Chrissy Teigen recently did) by slipping on some baggy pants and leaving the button-up untucked. As an alternative, tuck it into slacks for a sleek work look, or ditch real clothes altogether and wear it as a pool-ready swimsuit cover-up; no matter which way you go, you won’t have to think too hard about dressing it up because the piece instantly elevates any uniform, creating the perfect outfit. You can also look to more stars for the ultimate fashion inspiration. Taylor Swift wore her own with cut-off shorts, Meghan Markle donned a camel-colored maxi dress under hers, and Sydney Sweeney wore a version with a sports bra and chunky dad shoes. Hot Touch Button-Down Boyfriend Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $22 Nordstrom Oversize Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $79 $50 As long as you choose a size and style that’s right for you, you’ll also never be uncomfortable wearing a baggy button-up. The large fit allows for a breeze to flow through, staying airy and light on the skin. They’re additionally never constricting or too tight, providing an ease of movement. Better yet, oversized button-ups never go out of style; they’re multi-seasonal classics that can be worn year-round. Leave the shirt unbuttoned for a warm summer day, opt for a cooling cotton version during the spring, roll up the sleeves for fall, and get cozy with layers for winter. You’re sure to wear it again and again to get your money’s worth. Snagging an oversized button-up is one of the best fashion decisions I’ve ever made; it’s uncomplicated, comfy, and makes me feel instantly put together. Shop the below editor-approved picks to experience the ease of big, slouchy button-ups for yourself. Brixton Sidney Stripe Oversize Cotton Shirt Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $79 Dokotoo Button-Down Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 Free People Happy Hour Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $98 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Hate Wearing Shorts, So I’m Buying These Breezy $28 Pants to Keep Me Cool in the Summer Heat Mindy Kaling Is a Fan of the Concealer Shoppers with Mature Skin Call "the Best" for Dark Circles Cushy, Platform Slide Sandals Are Trending on Amazon, and the Most Popular Styles Are Under $30