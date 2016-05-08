Outlander Season 2 Episode 5: A Closer Look at Claire's Epic Versailles Outfit

Although major moments transpired on last night's Outlander—like a run-in with Black Jack Randall, the aftermath of Mary Hawkins's attack, and a devastating fight between Jamie and Claire over Frank (her 20th century husband)—we couldn't take our eyes off of Claire Fraser's (Caitriona Balfe) epic look at Versailles.

Ed Miller / Starz

Between the bold colors and intricate embroidery, we loved Claire's take on French high society. We caught up with the show's costume designer, Terry Dresbach, who gave us the scoop on the dress. "It's over the top!" she told InStyle. "There are no restrictions on how flamboyant you can be. The only restriction is to be flamboyant. You can't be plain in the French court."

Ed Miller / Starz

Good thing Claire wore her Versailles best—she even has a moment with the King of France, whose look is just as (if not more!) opulent. "The whole point of everything in Paris at that time was fashion," Dresbach explained. "French court was all about how spectacular you can be. It's a completely different universe. There's a lot of button-gazing and a lot of focus on shoe buckles and embroidery. All of these things implied status and wealth. They really went for it back then."

Even though Claire has iminent threats on her mind—like Black Jack Randall who corners her in Versailles—she must put on a brave face (and tulle, silk, and embroidery) to fit in with her surroundings.

RELATED: Outlander Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: 7 Shocking Moments

For new episodes of Outlander, tune in to Starz every Saturday at 9 P.M.