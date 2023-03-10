Spring brings with it floral dresses, strappy high-heeled sandals, and outfits that call for lightweight outerwear. In other words, spring is the season of the jean jacket. Because jean jackets come in such a variety of fits and washes, getting yourself a nice rotation of outfits to wear with jean jackets can feel a bit uninspired. After all, find us a fun, spring outfit that doesn't look good with a jean jacket. Spoiler alert: It's almost impossible.

Not only are jean jackets perfect for the fast-changing weather that comes with springtime, but they also do a lot of work when it comes to making dreamy and exciting outfits more accessible. By its very nature, denim is a casual textile. Add a layer of it to a full chiffon skirt or a lacy midi dress and you've suddenly got a look that works as well at a posh restaurant as it does in Central Park.

This year, let your favorite jean jacket bring your favorite daring 'fits out into the world. Ahead, you'll find 13 exciting outfits that, thanks to the all-American essence of a jean jacket, you can all day and night long.

Over a Preppy Matching Set

Getty Images

Inject casual vibes into a matching set that feels a bit too preppy or overdone by adding an oversized jean jacket. The fit of an oversized denim jacket means that you can opt for a wildly patterned skirt and top combo, since the piece will balance out the look and keep it from being too loud or skewing busy.

Shop similar: Lulus Retro Romantic Green Floral Print Mini Skirt, $44 and Givenchy Logo-Print Denim Jacket, $1,720



With Thigh-High Boots

Getty Images

Another great 'fit that benefits from an XXL jean jacket is a thigh-high boots and denim combo. It doesn't really matter what you wear underneath your jean jacket with this look (although we recommend a form-fitting pair of comfortable shorts and a sweatshirt), since the whole point is the contrast between the boots and the jacket.

Shop similar: Gucci Harriet Boots, $3,500



With a Denim Maxi Skirt

Move over, denim mini skirts, the maxi is here and ready for her close-up. A maxi skirt's floor-skimming hemline adds a level of sophistication to the retro, girlish vibes of a short denim skirt, but the vibe of a curve-hugging denim maxi is anything but boring.

Shop similar: Reformation Nila Long Denim Skirt, $168 + Abercrombie & Fitch Cropped Denim Jacket, $100



Under a Leather Jacket

Getty Images

Spring weather can be unpredictable which makes a great case for wearing denim outerwear as a secondary layer under a heavier jacket. To make this approach work, you'll want to pair your most close-fitting jean jacket with an oversized leather jacket.

Shop similar: The Jacket Maker Alison Black Leather Biker Jacket, $290



With a Sheer Mini Dress

Getty Images

A comfy jean jacket is the perfect piece of clothing to throw on over a sheer mini dress. Not only does it offer coverage, but it's hands-down the best kind of jacket to wear if you need a bit of a push to rock a revealing mini-dress. A jean jacket can be worn traditionally while you're warming up to a daring 'fit and then gradually slid down over one (or both!) of your shoulders. Heck, you can even loop it around your waist once you're really ready to strut your stuff.

Shop similar: Majorelle Bandit Dress, $143 (Originally $178) + Laura Ashley Floral Trucker, $139



With an Airy Coverup

Getty images

You don't have to banish your favorite flowing beach coverup to the back of your closet until spring break rolls around. Repeat after us, "every day is a beachwear day if you've got a jean jacket to throw on over your outit."

Shop similar: Venus Eyelet Maxi Cover-Up Dress, $59



Under a Trench

Getty Images

Into layering jean jackets, but don't have quite enough room under your fave leather moto jacket for denim sleeves? Don't fret. Trench coats are on the rise this year, so it's a great time to share the trench's moment in the sun with a jean jacket.

Shop similar: Everlane The Italian ReWool Long Peacoat, $398

Over a Duster

Getty Images

If you can't quite squeeze your jean jacket under your fave trench, there are other ways to combine the vibe of these two beloved pieces of outerwear. Try pairing a lightweight duster with an oversized jean jacket for a layered look that plays with length and volume.

Shop similar: Lulus Graceful Ways Black Long Cardigan Sweater, $44

With Boho Accessories

Getty Images

Bring a free-spirited touch to a jean jacket outfit by including western and boho-inspired accessories. Warm brown leather, fringe, brassy buckles, and metalwork can bring a sense of whimsy and adventure to a jean jacket outfit.

Shop Similar: Free People Armarillo Tote Bag, $228 and Madewell Leather Western Belt, $52

With a Full Sheer Skirt

Getty Images

Give yourself some coverage while hopping on the sheer trend that's taking over the world by tossing a jean jacket on over your fave sheer separates. You can also use this style of jean jacket outfit to bring some casual energy to an otherwise overtly formal look.

Shop similar: Geisha Designs Sheer Tulle Skirt, $120



Over a Romantic Frock

Getty Images

We all have that one dress in our closet that we want to wear all the time, but might be just too cocktail to wear every day. Please immediately throw on that dress, your strappiest open-toed heels, and an oversized denim jacket. Voila! You've got yourself a casual look that can take you from brunch to happy hour to a picnic in the park.

Shop similar: Astr The Label Joyce Linen Blend Lace Midi Dress, $128



With a Flouncy Dress and Ankle Boots

Getty Images

For a look that's pure spring, there's almost no better combination than a ruffled dress in a playful fabric, a jean jacket, and sturdy ankle boots. The footwear is key for this look. Thick soles, steel toes, and a sturdy platform bring an expected and utterly "cool girl" edge to a 'fit that would otherwise read sweet enough to make your teeth hurt.

Shop similar: Stuart Weitzman Soho Pearl Chelsea Bootie, $600 (Originally $750) and Needle & Thread Iris Ruffle Mini Dress, $499



With Denim Accessories

Getty Images

We all know that Canadian tuxedos can be beautifully executed, but, in our humble opinion, not enough attention, is paid to the denim accessories that come into play when a look is all jeans, all the time. Next time you pull on a jean jacket, think outside of the box when it comes to creating visual cohesion by including a denim baseball cap or handbag in your ensemble.

Shop similar: Michael Kors Embellished Denim Baseball Hat, $78

