The Pogues Go International For the Biggest Treasure Hunt Yet in the 'Outer Banks' Season 3 Trailer

It’s time to head back to “Poguelandia.” Netflix's Outer Banks amps up the stakes for the Pogues in the latest trailer for season 3. Neck-deep in danger the past two seasons, the Pogues get a little taste of a peaceful life before facing trouble head-on again. On the hunt for a coveted golden idol, the underdog clique finds themselves on the run again from Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe (Drew Starkey), but this time the father-son duo are in mirky waters.

“Dad, I don’t need you anymore,” Rafe tells Ward as he pushes his dad up against a wall in the new clip.

The new teaser reveals that Pogue's worst enemy is not just Ward and Rafe, but a Caribbean criminal kingpin named Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen), who believes the young friends are the key to the ultimate conquest, El Dorado. Soon, they realize they have bit off more than they can chew as one of their own, Kiara (Madison Bailey) is held captive by Singh.

The trailer also shows an emotional reunion between John B (Chase Stokes) and his father, Big John (Charles Hartford) — what we’ve all been waiting for after the (spoiler alert) season-ending bombshell that he was alive. As always, the sun-kissed teen drama finds a way to stay light-hearted as sparks fly for old flings, Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and ex-Topper (Austin North), but teasing in drama with Sarah sharing a kiss with another lover, John B. An unexpected but fan favorite we can hope to see is Kiara and JJ (Rudy Pankow).

Without giving away too much, there are glimpses of the main characters being held at gunpoint, running for their lives, and getting in brawls — this season may by far be the most gritty yet.

Jonathan Daviss (Pope) and Carlacia Grant (Cleo) will return to Outer Banks, in addition to Stokes, Cline, Pankow, Bailey, Esten, Starkey, and North.

“I think it’s adrenaline,” Cline told The Hollywood Reporter at the Sun Valley Film Festival. “It’s gonna be as exciting as ever.”

Pankow agreed and hinted at change, “There is the same kind of feeling, where it’s gonna be high-adrenaline, high-octane — but new shades.”

The Pogues and the Kooks are back on Feb. 23, when the new season will be available for streaming on Netflix.

