These Pants From a Reese Witherspoon-Approved Brand Have Sold Out 28 Times — but They’re Finally Back

And available in two new fall-ready shades.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on October 14, 2022 @ 07:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

These Pants Have Sold Out 28 Times and Now You Can Get Them During Outdoor Voices' October Sale
Photo:

Instagram @outdoorvoices

During the pandemic, like many, I started walking more. It was an easy way to both get outside and get some movement in and, even as gyms have reopened, the habit has stuck. You don’t need much for the form of exercise TikTok has deemed the “hot girl walk” other than a comfortable pair of shoes and a seasonally appropriate, athletic-leaning outfit. During the summer, I turned to Outdoor Voices’ popular Exercise Dress — which is lightweight, breezy, and has pockets — but as we approach cooler months, I’m turning to the brand’s “most versatile,” customer-favorite RecTrek Pants

The brand is loved by tons of A-listers, including Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Jennifer Garner, and its RecTrek Pants are so popular they’ve sold out 28 times, according to the brand. And now, just in time for fall, the do-it-all pants are back in two new seasonal colors: Conifer, a dark green, and Saddle, a brick red.

RecTrek Pant

Outdoor Voices

Shop now: $98; outdoorvoices.com

RecTrek Pant

Outdoor Voices

Shop now: $98; outdoorvoices.com 

There’s a reason why these pants sell out so quickly, and I felt it the moment I put them on. The RecTrek material, which is all-element-resistant (maybe not necessary for my city walks, but great if you’re a hiker), manages to be both incredibly lightweight and breathable while also offering extreme comfort. On chillier days, the pants have just the right amount of warmth and, like my beloved Exercise Dress, they are easy to move in.

While it did take me a second to adjust to the style — the RecTrek Pant is a little more form-fitting than previous sweats I’ve owned, though the fabric does stretch quite a bit — I was immediately sold on the overall comfort, and I’m not alone; they have 860 five-star reviews from shoppers One customer raved: “[These are] my absolute favorite pants when walking, hiking, or biking. And the best part is that they are so comfy, I do not find myself even thinking about taking them off when I get home.”

Plus, they live up to their “most versatile” claim. “I'm moving around a lot throughout the day [and] these pants feel sturdy and professional,” a teacher wrote. Another shopper, who said they spent a month in the Yucatán during the rainy season, wrote: “I’m in 95-degreeweather with 90 percent humidity and they’re the only pants I own that don’t make me feel like I’m wearing a garbage bag. I’ve moved furniture, hiked, [and] gone to the beach in them and they still look good enough to wear to dinner.”

Not only are these adaptable pants back in stock (though probably not for long), but this might be one of the best times to buy them — the brand is currently offering $25 off when you spend $100, $50 off $150, and $75 off $200. If you’re looking for pants that can go from work to workout, consider getting yourself a pair of customer-loved RecTrek Pants from Outdoor Voices today.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
PEAS Tretorn Sale
The Reese Witherspoon-Approved Sneakers That Fans Call “Unbelievably Comfortable” Are Up to 50% Off
Jen Garner Approved Alo Leggings
Act Quick: Jennifer Garner-Approved Leggings Are Up to 77% Off in Amazon’s October Prime Day
The Tank Im Buying in Bulk
I’m Buying This Now-$8 Wardrobe Basic in Bulk During Amazon’s Early Access Sale
Amazon Prime Day Last Minute Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Last-Minute Prime Early Access Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Supermodel Shoe Deal
Supermodels Wear These Comfy Sneaker Brands on Repeat — and They’re All Discounted Today
Universal Standard Pants Review
I’m Ditching Denim for These Size-Inclusive Pull-On Pants — and They’re on Sale With Our Secret Code
Things I Always Buy Amazon Sales
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Things I Always Buy During Its Prime Sales
Amazonâs Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for TK% Off
Amazon’s Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for 45% Off
PEAS Under-$50 Deals
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Is Chock-Full of Incredible Deals Under $50 — but Only for 1 More Day
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early October Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Roundup of Legging Deals
The “Perfect Leggings” With Nearly 11,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Marked Down to $8 Right Now
Roundup of Sweater Deals
Just in Time for Fall, Amazon Halved Prices on Some of Its Most Popular Sweaters
Amazon Prime Early Access Nail Polish Roundup
The Nail Polish Behind Hailey Bieber’s Viral Manicure Is Back in Stock — and on Sale Today
Chloe Bailey B.DY by Garage
Chloe Bailey Says Her B.DY by Garage Campaign Fits With Her "Sexy and Comfortable" Aesthetic
Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 81% During the Early Access Sale
Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 81% During the Early Access Sale
These Princess Diana- and Kate Middleton-Approved Sneakers Are Deeply Discounted Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
The Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Worn by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Is Discounted at Amazon