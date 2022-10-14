During the pandemic, like many, I started walking more. It was an easy way to both get outside and get some movement in and, even as gyms have reopened, the habit has stuck. You don’t need much for the form of exercise TikTok has deemed the “hot girl walk” other than a comfortable pair of shoes and a seasonally appropriate, athletic-leaning outfit. During the summer, I turned to Outdoor Voices’ popular Exercise Dress — which is lightweight, breezy, and has pockets — but as we approach cooler months, I’m turning to the brand’s “most versatile,” customer-favorite RecTrek Pants.

The brand is loved by tons of A-listers, including Reese Witherspoon, Hailey Bieber, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Jennifer Garner, and its RecTrek Pants are so popular they’ve sold out 28 times, according to the brand. And now, just in time for fall, the do-it-all pants are back in two new seasonal colors: Conifer, a dark green, and Saddle, a brick red.

There’s a reason why these pants sell out so quickly, and I felt it the moment I put them on. The RecTrek material, which is all-element-resistant (maybe not necessary for my city walks, but great if you’re a hiker), manages to be both incredibly lightweight and breathable while also offering extreme comfort. On chillier days, the pants have just the right amount of warmth and, like my beloved Exercise Dress, they are easy to move in.

While it did take me a second to adjust to the style — the RecTrek Pant is a little more form-fitting than previous sweats I’ve owned, though the fabric does stretch quite a bit — I was immediately sold on the overall comfort, and I’m not alone; they have 860 five-star reviews from shoppers One customer raved: “[These are] my absolute favorite pants when walking, hiking, or biking. And the best part is that they are so comfy, I do not find myself even thinking about taking them off when I get home.”

Plus, they live up to their “most versatile” claim. “I'm moving around a lot throughout the day [and] these pants feel sturdy and professional,” a teacher wrote. Another shopper, who said they spent a month in the Yucatán during the rainy season, wrote: “I’m in 95-degreeweather with 90 percent humidity and they’re the only pants I own that don’t make me feel like I’m wearing a garbage bag. I’ve moved furniture, hiked, [and] gone to the beach in them and they still look good enough to wear to dinner.”

Not only are these adaptable pants back in stock (though probably not for long), but this might be one of the best times to buy them — the brand is currently offering $25 off when you spend $100, $50 off $150, and $75 off $200. If you’re looking for pants that can go from work to workout, consider getting yourself a pair of customer-loved RecTrek Pants from Outdoor Voices today.

