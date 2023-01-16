This Dermatologist-Developed Lip Conditioner Is the Only One That Successfully Hydrates My Chapped Lips

As a shopping writer, I’ve had experiences with a variety of beauty products across all price points. So when I feel that a product’s results actually justify its price tag, I am quick to share the find with InStyle readers. In the colder months, the one category that frequently changes the most in my beauty collection is lip care. Some lip products are seemingly good in the beginning, but soon get pushed to the back of my beauty drawer for not performing the way I had hoped. This winter, however, I finally found a lip conditioner that exceeded my expectations and is worth its price tag.

When I was given the opportunity to try Ourself’s Lip Conditioner, I was excited to experience the skincare brand that’s quickly gaining popularity among shoppers, especially for its lip care line. And I have no reservations on sharing the usual state of my lips before using this conditioner because this lip gloss, as shoppers have mentioned, is indeed a “game changer” for chapped lips.

I admit, I have a habit of biting my lips and further contributing to the dryness already brought on by the winter. When I learned that this lip conditioner was developed by a team of scientists and dermatologists and is infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, I was sold. The formula’s nourishing ingredients plump, restore, and soothe the lips, which I can feel shortly after use.

This lip balm comes in a compact tube with a soft applicator that one shopper said “feels so luxurious,” and I couldn’t agree more. It has a sheer pink color in the tube that goes on clear, so it’s perfect for daily wear. While this conditioner is glossy, it’s not as sticky as other lip glosses I’ve had in the past, and it’s lightweight. When I’m on a walk and the wind blows, I don’t have to deal with stray strands of my hair sticking to my lips, thanks to Ourself.

I also noticed that the general texture of my lips has drastically improved since using this lip product. My lips look and feel more supple, and I don’t worry about them cracking in dry weather anymore. I also appreciate that I don’t have to reapply this product as often as I’ve had to with other lip balms. Another user who struggles with dry lips shared that their lips have “never felt this smooth, healthy, and hydrated.” All this to say, despite its $45 price point, the results I’ve gotten are well worth the splurge.

