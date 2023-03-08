I Don’t Have to Double Cleanse Thanks to This Hydrating Face Wash That Removes Dirt and Buildup With One Pump

My skin feels clean and refreshed.

Published on March 8, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Part of my job as a shopping writer is to test skincare across serums, eye creams, moisturizers, cleansers, — you name it — but with particularly sensitive skin, I have to be careful about what I put on my face. I also have combination skin, so that means dry patches and an oily T-zone. But I jumped at the opportunity to test out a new cleanser from Ourself after seeing its list of gentle, nourishing ingredients, and I’m happy to report it became an instant keeper for my bathroom counter.

The recently launched Daily Purifying Cleanser arrived for me at the perfect time since my skin has been all but tame over the past couple of weeks. Between battling breakouts and a lingering dirty feeling that remained long after washing my face, I was eager to make some progress — but I didn’t expect it to be this good. 

I only need one pump of this gel-to-foam cleanser for my skin to feel clean and refreshed, and I’ve been able to confidently skip double cleansing ever since I started using it. It’s packed with plant-based botanicals that act as natural cleansers, like niacinamide to gently clean skin and protect its barrier and murumuru butter, a rich mineral that works as a skin conditioner. It also has other natural ingredients, like saccharide isomerate, which adds long lasting moisture to skin thanks to the hydrating nature of ripe corn kernels. In the past, I’ve dealt with itchy and flaky skin after using a face wash that stripped it of its natural oils, but this cleanser leaves my skin feeling plump and hydrated all day long.

I’ve been using this oil-free, unscented cleanser in the morning and at night without any flare ups and the dry patches on my face have all but disappeared. Instead of the residue I was previously left with, I no longer feel any of the dirt and gunk left behind. And without needing to double cleanse, I’ve saved so much time in my routine; so whether I plan on going barefaced with just a layer of sunscreen or going full glam, I know that I’m starting with a clean canvas. 

Grab this new cleanser to save yourself some time and piece of mind, and check out more nourishing skincare at Ourself.

